Eli Lilly to offer early access to next-gen obesity drug to some patients

By Sneha S K and Deena Beasley, Reuters | Posted - Aug. 4, 2026 at 2:25 p.m.

 
The Eli Lilly logo appears on one of the company’s offices in San Diego, California, November 21, 2025.

The Eli Lilly logo appears on one of the company’s offices in San Diego, California, November 21, 2025. (Mike Blake, Reuters)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Eli Lilly offers early access to retatrutide, an experimental obesity drug, pre-FDA approval.
  • Eligible patients must have refractory obesity and serious complications, says company spokesperson.
  • Retatrutide targets GLP-1, GIP glucagon; FDA filing expected first quarter next year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly said on Monday it ​would allow a limited number of patients to have early access to its experimental obesity drug, retatrutide, before its ‌U.S. FDA approval.

"For a limited number of patients who meet specific medical criteria and ⁠cannot enroll in a clinical ​trial, we believe it is ⁠medically appropriate to make authentic retatrutide available before FDA approval, ‌consistent with FDA's guidance," ‌a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Lilly has built an expanded access program "that does that" and is actively reviewing requests from health care providers.

Eligible patients must be aged 18 or older, have refractory obesity despite tolerating the highest approved dose of obesity therapy, and have at least two serious or life-threatening obesity-related complications for ‌which they are receiving care.

Patients should also ​be unable to participate in an ongoing clinical trial of retatrutide or a comparable investigational treatment.

STAT News was the first to report on the expanded access program. It had previously reported that the company granted a 79-year-old patient special access to retatrutide.

Retatrutide is designed to target three different metabolic ​hormones: GLP-1, GIP and glucagon. The company's current injectable obesity drug, ‌Zepbound, targets GLP-1 ‌and GIP.

Lilly ⁠said in July that an 80-week trial of adults with severe obesity and established heart disease showed average weight loss of 22.6% for the highest weekly dose of retatrutide.

The company plans to ‌file for approval of ​retatrutide with the FDA in the ‌first quarter of next ⁠year.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Sneha S K and Deena Beasley

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