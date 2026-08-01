Girl in critical condition after near-drowning at Murray's Willow Pond Park

By Garna Mejia, KSL | Posted - Aug. 1, 2026 at 8:10 a.m.

 
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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A girl is in critical condition after a near-drowning at Willow Pond Park.
  • Firefighters and police conducted a search, finding her 7 feet underwater.
  • Fire Chief Mittelman emphasized water safety, noting ponds can suddenly become deep.

MURRAY — A girl is in critical condition after she was pulled from the water Thursday afternoon at Willow Pond Park in Murray following a drowning incident that prompted an urgent search by firefighters, police officers and bystanders.

The Murray Fire Department and Murray police were dispatched to the park around 3:05 p.m. after receiving reports that two girls, both around 10 years old, had fallen into the pond.

Fire Chief Joseph Mittelman said the girls were at the park with their father when they entered what appeared to be a shallow area of the pond.

"They were just playing in the shallow area, and unfortunately the shallow area, even though the ponds are really low right now, they tend to go back and then they go deeper," Mittelman said.

By the time first responders arrived, one of the girls had already been pulled from the water by bystanders. Firefighters and police immediately began searching for the second child.

"We go in, and we just start doing hasty searches," Mittelman said.

As the search continued, firefighters realized time was running out.

"Today we had to go around policy just a little bit, and we had a couple of swimmers just take off their life jackets and start swimming the bottom of the pond, and that's where we located our second patient," Mittelman said.

The girl was found about 12 feet from shore and approximately 7 feet below the surface near the middle of the pond. Mittelman said the water was extremely murky, making the search especially difficult.

"It was really murky water, and so just by great blessings and happenstance our firefighters were able to locate that patient," he said.

Firefighters believe the girl had been underwater for at least 10 minutes before she was found. Emergency crews performed lifesaving measures at the scene before she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, especially the dad and sister that were there," Mittelman said. "We pray for them right now."

The fire chief urged families to remain vigilant around any body of water, warning that ponds can become deep suddenly and even calm-looking water can present hidden dangers, particularly for children.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Garna Mejia, KSLGarna Mejia
Garna Mejia is an anchor and reporter for KSL. Garna is happiest when she can be “out in the field” working on stories that matter to the community. She has always been curious about her surroundings and world events. A journalism class changed her life as she found her passion in connecting with people. Garna’s experience includes working as a bilingual reporter in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the CBS/Telemundo Wisconsin affiliate, anchoring for NBC’s KYMA News 11 in Yuma, Arizona and sister stations Fox News 39 and Univision Laredo in southern Texas. Mejia’s introduction to the newsroom came through her zeal for data, research and information gathering on social media platforms. It was her knack for audience engagement that kick-started her career at CNN Latino Phoenix and later Telemundo Arizona where she designed and implemented successful social media campaigns. Garna’s unique name means “gladly” and “willingly” in Swedish. She was named after a dear family friend, Garna Randall. She enjoys spending her free time with friends and family, especially her five nieces and two nephews. If you have a story idea, you can always reach her at her email.
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