Hogle Zoo giraffe herd expands to 7 with birth of female calf

SALT LAKE CITY — The Hogle Zoo's giraffe herd just welcomed an exciting new addition with the birth of a female calf.

Born to parents Stephanie and Ja, the calf weights 159 pounds and stands 6 feet tall. She is the third giraffe calf to be born at the zoo in less than 18 months.

She was born naturally without intervention on July 20 in the African Savanna barn. Hogle Zoo caretakers helped prepare for the delivery by creating a soft-landing area for the 6-foot drop giraffes endure during birth. They also monitored the delivery both in person and via cameras.

The calf, who has not been named yet, was born with an umbilical hernia, but the zoo said it has not caused any complications yet. The calf will have it repaired by surgery in the coming weeks.

"During her initial exam, animal health and care teams evaluated the hernia and continue to monitor it closely. Overall, the calf is healthy and is nursing, digesting, defecating and moving normally," the zoo said.

The mom and baby were given time to adapt to their surroundings but can now be viewed in the winter yard behind the Eccles Express Train Station.

The female calf is Stephanie's third baby, following Reyna, who was born in 2022, and Nguvu, who was born in February 2025.

Utah's Hogle Zoo welcomed a new female giraffe calf on July 20. (Photo: Utah's Hogle Zoo)

She is also the third calf of father Ja, whose previous offspring includes Nguvu with Stephanie, and Hal, who was born in January, with mother Minka. Ja came to the zoo from Memphis in 2022 as part of a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for a Species Survival Plan.

"The birth of Stephanie's third calf represents an important contribution to the long-term care and conservation of giraffes, a vulnerable species facing habitat loss, human population growth and poaching. Facing a 'silent extinction,' giraffe populations in their natural habitats have declined by nearly 30% in the past 35 years, with relatively little public awareness," the zoo said.

Giraffes are found in the savannas, grasslands and open woodlands in Africa. They typically live in herds that are "ever-shifting" from two to 70 individuals, the zoo said. Hogle Zoo now has seven resident giraffes.

"As large herbivores, giraffes play a key role in shaping vegetation, supporting biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance across the landscapes they inhabit. Through browsing, seed dispersal and long-distance movement, giraffes help shape healthy ecosystems," the zoo said.