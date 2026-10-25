Antelope Island bison roundup brings together family tradition and herd health

BOUNTIFUL — An early start wasn't going to keep Danny West from spending the day on horseback.

"Oh, this is so much fun," he said with a big smile.

West was among hundreds of riders taking part in Saturday's annual bison roundup at Antelope Island State Park, helping move the animals into corrals.

"Any day on horseback is great," West said with a laugh.

The roundup has become a tradition for many of the riders who return each year. For volunteer John Parke, it is also a chance to share the experience with his family.

"It's just something that's really been fun to pass on to my kids," he said.

But beyond the scenery and family memories, the roundup serves an important purpose for the animals and the island they call home.

"It really is a tool to help ensure the health of the herd and the island at large," said Utah State Parks spokesperson Ally O'Rullian.

Once the bison are gathered, staff can examine the animals to catch any medical problems to keep the herd healthy.

"They get the vaccines that they need. The cows are checked to see if they have any pregnancies," O'Rullian said.

The island can support a herd of roughly 500 to 550 bison, according to Utah State Parks. With calves born each year, the annual auction after the roundup helps keep the population within what the habitat can sustain.

O'Rullian said the number sold varies, with a little more than 250 bison auctioned last year. The roundup also draws spectators who come to watch the riders move the herd across the island.

"This place, they get a lot of people to come out and watch," West said.

The next phase, known as the "Working of the Bison," is scheduled for Oct. 27–29. The public can observe the process, and Utah State Parks lists free public tours during those three days.

The public bison auction is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, beginning at 10 a.m.

Even though it's a long day for those bringing the herd in, for riders like Parke, being a part of the roundup gives him a chance to forget about the concerns of everyday life.

"I tell my wife, once I hit the saddle, everything flows away," he said. "No stress, just happy. That's my happy place."