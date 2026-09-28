2026 marks Utah's worst fire season in nearly 20 years

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 4:03 p.m.

 
The Cottonwood Fire burned in the mountains east of Beaver on June 30, 2026. New numbers from Utah State University show that more than half a million acres burned across the state in 2026.

The Cottonwood Fire burned in the mountains east of Beaver on June 30, 2026. New numbers from Utah State University show that more than half a million acres burned across the state in 2026. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's latest wildfire season will be one for the record books.

New numbers published by Utah State University show more than 500,000 acres burned from southern Utah to the Uintas this year, making 2026 Utah's worst fire season in nearly 20 years.

Three fires, the Widemouth 2, Babylon and Cottonwood fires now rank among Utah's ten largest fires since 2002.

The Cottonwood Fire burning in the mountains east of Beaver on June 30, 2026.
The Cottonwood Fire burning in the mountains east of Beaver on June 30, 2026. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

The season included tragedy, with four firefighters and two pilots losing their lives. The fires that raged across Utah destroyed more than 200 structures.

A Forest Service employee watches the Widemouth 2 Fire as it burned in the mountains east of Fillmore on Aug. 4, 2026.
A Forest Service employee watches the Widemouth 2 Fire as it burned in the mountains east of Fillmore on Aug. 4, 2026. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Looking ahead, wildfire experts said a strengthening El Niño could bring a snowier winter and help ease drought concerns going into next year. — Rachel Fabbi

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