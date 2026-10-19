USU uses Roblox and Minecraft to reach potential students in the virtual world

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LOGAN — Utah State University is giving potential students a new way to experience campus through two popular video games. Professors and students are building virtual versions of the university in Roblox and Minecraft, using interactive digital spaces to introduce younger audiences to the Aggie experience.

The Roblox project, called "Aggie Campus Life," lets players explore parts of campus and get familiar with the university's layout without having to visit in person.

Roblox experience targets younger audiences

USU professor Ramy Shaaban redesigned a course to teach students how to build in Roblox, seeing the platform as a way to connect with a younger generation.

"We found that Roblox is a perfect tool for Gen Alpha. We decided to go and collaborate on that," said Shaaban.

Shaaban said the team considered its intended audience when designing the experience.

"Part of the game design is we think about the audience. So we think about, 'Who will play this game? What are the characteristics of this generation?' And we choose the right tool," said Shaaban.

Utah State University's mascot, Big Blue, is pictured in Roblox. A USU team is building a virtual version of the school's campus in Roblox. (Photo: Utah State University)

Lead developer David Sharratt said the virtual campus could help prospective students become more comfortable with the university before arriving.

"Make it, you know, possibly easier for future students and kids to be able to walk campus and get used to the layout, buildings," Sharratt said.

The virtual environment currently includes part of campus around the quad and the Taggart Student Center, with plans to expand it. The game also includes ways for players to personalize their experience. Sharratt said players can earn in-game currency called Aggie Bucks by participating in classes and short activities, then use it within the game. Players can also customize their avatars. Developers plan to incorporate dorms as the virtual campus grows.

For Hendrik Call, a junior studying outdoor product design, seeing familiar campus locations recreated in the game is part of the appeal.

"Being on the campus in Roblox is pretty cool, and, like, knowing exactly where everything is and the layout of everything," said Call.

The Roblox experience is currently in beta testing as developers continue building out the virtual campus and gathering feedback from players. A full 1.0 launch event is planned for February and will be called "Light the A." A specific date has not been provided.

USU students also recreate campus in Minecraft

Roblox isn't the only game being used to bring USU into the virtual world. Students are also recreating campus life in Minecraft, a block-based game that gives builders a different way to represent familiar university landmarks.

While Roblox is aimed more at younger teens, the Minecraft project is geared toward an older audience, including older teens and college students. Organizers hope to attract more builders and expand the virtual campus.

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David Jorgensen, a senior studying computer science, is focused on the Minecraft project. He said working in the game has even changed the way he looks at the physical world.

"Constantly, whenever I see, like, let's say a wall on campus, like, 'What block is that in Minecraft?' Like, I think I just see the world in blocks in Minecraft," said Jorgensen.

Players interested in the Minecraft project can connect through the server at mc.usumc.net. The USU Minecraft Club also has a Discord community.

The projects give students opportunities to apply their skills while creating digital spaces that others can explore. They also offer another way to introduce the university to potential students and help them become familiar with campus before visiting in person.