Timpanogos School District eyeing possible school closures, consolidations

LINDON — Thirteen schools in the Timpanogos School District could potentially face closure or consolidation, with the district's board of education set to consider a proposal to launch boundary studies during its Wednesday meeting.

While no specific schools were named for evaluation as of Tuesday, a release from the district said the board is prioritizing "thorough study and community input" before making any final decisions.

The board plans to evaluate three junior high schools with the possibility of consolidating one, and 10 elementary schools with the potential closure of three to five schools.

"We recognize that discussions around school boundaries and consolidations naturally bring anxiety and uncertainty to the families in our district. We want our community to know that a few of us on the board have lived through consolidations and closures. We know how hard it can be, and we know how great it can be on the other side. We are fully committed to listening to parents, teachers, families, and others as we evaluate different options and determine what will be best for our kids and our community," Jen Lyman, board president, said in a statement.

Additionally, the district noted it's trying to move away from a traditional boundary study model that would typically only see schools facing near-guaranteed closure involved in a boundary study.

By deliberately naming a broader group of potentially affected schools, the district hopes to notify and engage all affected communities ahead of an upcoming 90-day public feedback process, during which stakeholders will have the chance to make their opinions known to the board.

Formed by voters' decision to split Alpine School District into three parts in the 2024 general election, Timpanogos is expected to have a student population of 23,330 when the district officially begins operations in 2027.

"In the Timpanogos School District, students will always come first. I want to reassure our families that the overriding, primary goal of these studies is to make school absolutely awesome for each and every child in our community. This is a focused effort to guarantee that regardless of where your family lives, your child will have access to the school culture, opportunities, and support systems that will allow them to learn to thrive," Superintendent Joe Jensen said in a statement.

The district's board of education will hold a public meeting in Lindon, 350 N. State Street, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ahead of its vote on the proposal.