Salt Lake City schools seek community input on future of 3 closed campuses

By Madi Vollmer, KSL | Updated - Sept. 9, 2026 at 2:03 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 1:52 p.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District is asking parents, neighbors and community members to help determine what happens to three former elementary school properties.

Mary W. Jackson, M. Lynn Bennion and Hawthorne elementary schools have all closed, leaving the district to consider new uses for the buildings and land.

The district recently partnered with real estate firm JLL to conduct a feasibility study and examine potential options for the properties, according to associate superintendent Analis Ruiz.

Community members have suggested a range of possibilities, including green space and parks, affordable housing for teachers and community centers.

The Utah State Board of Education is considering the options, but no decisions have been made.

District officials say community feedback will help determine what the neighborhoods need before the district moves forward.

"Please show up and let your voice be heard and make sure that it counts," Ruiz said.

The district is also collecting questions and feedback through an online survey.

The first community meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty Community Learning Center. The district plans to hold three meetings between Wednesday and Thursday to gather input on the future of the properties.

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Madi Vollmer, KSLMadi Vollmer
    Madi Vollmer reports for KSL-Today weekdays starting at 5 a.m.

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