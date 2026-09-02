Ogden teacher facing assault charge placed on leave, officials taking steps to reassign duties

By Tim Vandenack, KSL | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 7:28 p.m.

 
An Ogden High School teacher facing an assault charge was placed on leave on Wednesday and school district officials are taking steps to reassign his duties.

An Ogden High School teacher facing an assault charge was placed on leave on Wednesday and school district officials are taking steps to reassign his duties. (Atthapon Niyom, Shutterstock)

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OGDEN — Ogden school officials have placed an Ogden High School teacher recently charged with aggravated assault on leave.

The Ogden School District said in a statement that the man was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday without specifying a reason, citing privacy protections related to personnel matters. KSL isn't identifying the man charged in the felony matter by the Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday, as the case involves allegations of domestic violence.

"Separately, the district is aware of publicly available information concerning an off-campus legal matter involving (the man)," reads the district statement. "Based on information currently available to Ogden School District, the district has no information indicating that OSD students, school activities or school-related conduct are involved."

Other instructors are "assuming expanded responsibilities" with the man being on leave. The statement said students may access counseling and support if needed.

The charges stem from a call Ogden police responded to last Friday about a disturbance at an Ogden home.

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Tim Vandenack, KSLTim Vandenack
Tim Vandenack covers immigration, multicultural issues and Northern Utah for KSL. He worked several years for the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and has lived and reported in Mexico, Chile and along the U.S.-Mexico border.
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