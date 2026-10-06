French officials recognize 3 Utah schools for their dual-language French offerings

Posted - Oct. 6, 2026 at 8:43 p.m.

Tim VandenackKSL
 
French officials recently recognized three Utah schools with awards of excellence for their dual-language French programming.

French officials recently recognized three Utah schools with awards of excellence for their dual-language French programming. (Davis School District)

Save Story

NORTH SALT LAKE — Three Utah schools have earned the seal of excellence from the French government for their French dual-language immersion programs.

Two Davis School District schools — Foxboro and Morgan elementary schools in North Salt Lake and Kaysville, respectively — and Jeremy Ranch Elementary in the Park City School District all recently received the LabelFrancÉducation designation.

Michaela Claus-Nix, the director of dual language immersion and world languages for the Utah State Board of Education, lauded the accomplishment.

"We are proud of these three schools and their commitment to USBE's vision of 'opening doors of opportunities to all Utah children' through comprehensive, rigorous dual-language immersion programs," she said in a message to KSL. "We also value our French guest teachers, who enrich students, schools and communities with both language learning and meaningful cultural experiences."

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs awards the LabelFrancÉducation designation to schools around the world "that offer French bilingual sections of the highest quality," according to promotional material for the award. Around 35 Utah schools offer French dual-language immersion programs. French Dual Language Schools USA, which maintains a list of U.S. schools with French programs, lists 20 with the LabelFrancÉducation designation.

Representatives from the French Consulate in San Francisco, California, traveled to Utah to present representatives from each of the three Utah schools with the recognition.

"The designation highlights schools that incorporate French language instruction across multiple subject areas," a statement from the Davis School District reads. "To qualify, schools must teach in French for at least 20% of the school day."

Numerous schools across Utah offer dual-language immersion programs in Chinese, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German and Russian, according to the Utah State Board of Education.

Most recent Education stories

Related topics

Utah K-12 educationEducationDavis CountySummit/Wasatch CountyUtah
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  