1 adult, 3 children dead in Riverdale house fire

RIVERDALE, Weber County — Three children and their father died after their Riverdale house caught fire early Thursday, leaving their mother and three other children in the hospital, according to the Riverdale Fire Department.

Crews from the Riverdale Fire Department and Riverdale Police Department were dispatched to the fire at 1:46 a.m. near 4600 S. 1150 West. The residence was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, according to Riverdale Fire Chief Matt Hennessy.

Junior Vasquez and his wife Miretza Vasquez, neighbors, heard an explosion around the time the fire started, but didn't immediately know what caused it. They said it sounded like a muffled blast.

"I heard that boom under the ground," Miretza Vasquez said.

Soon thereafter, their daughter, awoken by the lights of vehicles of first responders, told them the neighboring home was on fire.

"There was flames and a lot of smoke," Junior Vasquez said, adding that he estimated 15 to 20 fire trucks and other emergency vehicles at the scene.

A fire at a Riverdale home early Thursday led to the deaths of four people, authorities say. Firefighters, investigators and others were still on the scene of the cordoned-off home as of midday Thursday. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL)

The father and three children died at the hospital, while another child remains in critical condition, according to the Riverdale Fire Department. No condition was given for the mother and the other two children. The children who died were between the ages of 5 and 12, according to Hennessy.

Officials had not yet released names, but neighbors know the family, and many expressed shock and sadness at the turn of events.

"This family is the most amazing, kind, loving, Christ-like family that I know," said Jan Okey, who was posting purple ribbons in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon to honor the family.

Mike Anderson, KSL Mike Anderson, KSL

Derek Henderson gushed with praise for the family.

"Fantastic family, wonderful family. Devoted mom and dad, devoted husband and wife," he said. "Six kids from the age of 17 down to four. Beautiful family. Truly all the kids are kind. … They're helpful. Best neighbors in the world."

Evelyn Winter also praised them, saying they were very active in the neighborhood and their congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"It just broke my heart. I've been crying half the morning. It's been so difficult," she said. "I know that they're going to need help and love and that's exactly what we plan on doing, making sure (the surviving family members) are taken care of."

The Vasquezes said they would sometimes spend time with the family at a neighbor's swimming pool. Some of the children would occasionally sell lemonade outside the home.

"They are really friendly," Junior Vasquez said.

"They are good people," Miretza Vasquez added, fighting back tears.

No firefighters were hurt while rescuing the family members or while subduing the flames, Hennessy said.

Garna Mejia, KSL Garna Mejia, KSL

The street in front of the home, 1150 West, was cordoned off to the public with yellow tape as of midday Thursday as firefighters and investigators dealt with the aftermath of the fire.

The Weber School District sent out a statement following the deaths, as the mother is a teacher in the school district. Neighbors also said she served as a crossing guard.

"We recognize the profound impact this tragedy will have across the school communities where she works and where her children attend school. We will continue to support her and her family, as well as others who have been affected."

Grief counselors were made available for students at Burch Elementary, Bonneville High School, Riverdale Elementary and T. H. Bell Jr. High School.

About 500 people gathered at a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse to pay their respects at a vigil Thursday night. Purple ribbons were placed in the neighborhood and at the church, where a growing memorial had candles, flowers and notes.

Even though the family is well-known in the community, Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren asked that the victims' names and ages not be released, per the mother's request.

At last report, two of the surviving children remain hospitalized.

There is a fund to support the family at America First Credit Union. You can donate to: Bird Family Memorial Account #746009136425. The organizers said those transferring from an existing America First account can use: Savings, 9136425.*

Warren said the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, but they don't believe there was any foul play. A car was seen being towed from the home in the early evening, but police said it was not part of the investigation; they were taking it to have a new set of keys made because the originals were lost in the fire.

"This family was the salt of the earth family," said David Messina, who serves as the bishop in the family's church congregation. "The father was a great friend of mine and just a good, good man."

The father was a counselor in the bishopric serving with Bishop Messina.

"We are all heartbroken and deeply shocked by this tragic loss," Messina continued. "Our love, thoughts and deepest prayers are with their family and loved ones during this difficult time. It's beautiful to see the community rallying together around those grieving to provide support and comfort. We are grateful for the continued prayers at this time for the family and those grieving. Thank you."

Contributing: Tim Vandenack, Garna Mejia

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Correction: Chief Matt Hennessy is with the Riverdale Fire Department, not the police.