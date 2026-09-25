Grieving West Haven family thanks community for support in loss of 6-year-old daughter

Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 9:05 p.m.

Mike AndersonKSL
 
Family members of 6-year-old Mollie Korth are grateful for the outpouring of support following the girl's death on Thursday after she was hit by a vehicle outside the family home. She's at the bottom in the center with other family members in the photo.
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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Family members of 6-year-old Mollie Korth are struggling in the wake of the young West Haven girl's death.
  • But they are thankful for the community support they've received.
  • The girl was hit by a car outside her home on Wednesday and died on Thursday, according to authorities.

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — Family members of 6-year-old Mollie Korth are struggling to come to grips with her loss, says the girl's uncle, Chad Parks.

But in that grief, they've discovered that a wide community of people are there to support them.

"This is obviously one of the most horrific things that can happen to anybody," Parks said. "But the beauty in this is that, at least in all of this, they are surrounded by love, both within the family, but then outside in the community, too."

The family home on Thursday was decorated with teal and pink ribbons — Mollie's favorite colors — as a large group of neighborhood kids and a few parents came to show their support. The girl was hit by a car Wednesday night outside her home and died on Thursday, according to authorities.

"They made sure to honor her, and it's just a beautiful sentiment," Parks said.

Parks shared a statement from Mollie's combined family of parents, siblings, grandparents, cousins and "bonus father" in which they not only thanked the community, but also shared their concern for the driver of the vehicle that struck Mollie and that person's family.

"Mollie's parents and their families would like to express their heartfelt sympathy and solace to the young driver and their family in this tragedy and accident," the statement read. "We know they are also suffering. We want them to know that they are in our hearts and prayers as well."

Parks said his niece was known and loved for her spunk and energy. She was also close to her 11-year-old brother Daxton.

"She loved and looked up to her best friend, her brother, and cherished every scooter ride, backyard soccer match and moment she shared with him," Parks shared from the family statement.

He also said, "She loved listening and singing to music at the top of her lungs with her bonus dad, J.D. Her dad, Skyler, was her favorite nail client and (she) loved striking a pose for him to take photos at any display or opportunity when out and about."

Parks also shared the family's gratitude for the deputy who happened to witness the accident and responded immediately, along with first responders and the medical staff at Primary Children's Hospital.

A fundraiser* has been set up to help cover medical and funeral expenses for Mollie's family.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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