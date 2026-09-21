Tremonton boil water advisory lifted

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Sept. 21, 2026 at 7:10 a.m.

 
The city of Tremonton was under a boil water advisory Sunday after rainfall and flooding washed sediment and mud into a pumphouse.

The city of Tremonton was under a boil water advisory Sunday after rainfall and flooding washed sediment and mud into a pumphouse. (Nikkytok, Shutterstock)

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TREMONTON — A boil advisory has been lifted for the city of Tremonton after mud and sediment were discovered inside a pump house following severe rainfall and flooding.

There was an initial worry on Sunday that Tremonton's drinking water may have been contaminated with E. coli, so the city asked residents to boil drinking water for one minute to kill bacteria and other organisms before use. This included water used for brushing teeth, making ice, cooking, washing clothes and dishes.

By Monday at 12:53 a.m., the city announced the boil advisory would be lifted. Water quality tests came back with no contamination found in the water after eight bacteriological samples were taken from the water system and chlorine residuals were tested on Sunday.

Before the advisory was lifted, the pump station was taken offline and fire hydrants were used to flush the distribution network, according to the city.

"We appreciate everyone's patience and cooperation while our team worked to ensure the safety of our community's water," the city said in a Facebook post.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter who also covers news in Davis County and K-12 education in Utah. She started her journalism career in high school with the Standard Examiner's TX section before attending Weber State University while working as a KSL digital content producer in 2023. Born and raised in Layton, Kennedy has a deep appreciation for Utah's outdoors and communities around the state.
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