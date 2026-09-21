Former USA Climbing coach sentenced to prison on child pornography charge

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PARK CITY — A former USA Climbing conditioning coach was sentenced to prison after admitting to possessing child pornography.

Matthew Maddison, 37, of Summit County, was ordered on Sept. 11 to serve a term of between one and 15 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik recommended that he receive credit for the 137 days he had already spend in the Summit County Jail and ordered the commitment in the Utah State Prison to begin immediately.

He admitted to possessing child sex abuse material on July 31 in a plea deal that dismissed three counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony, and nine additional counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Maddison also said as part of the plea deal that he would agree to be sentenced to prison and to give up all electronic devices that were seized by police during the investigation.

He was arrested in April after a social media company reported an account had uploaded suspected child sexual abuse material. The Utah Internet Crimes Against Children task force identified Maddison as the account owner, according to charges, and found conversations discussing abuse of prepubescent children.

Charing documents claimed Maddison's devices had "a large amount" of child pornography, and he had distributed over 30 files on social media.

After his arrest, USA Climbing said the charges appeared unrelated to his responsibilities as a coach, but it is "deeply disturbed by the allegations" and is placing him on administrative leave until the case resolved.

"The safety of our athletes is our highest priority," the statement said.

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik recommended that he receive credit for the 137 days he had already spend in the Summit County Jail and ordered the commitment in the Utah State Prison to begin immediately.

Maddison and his wife both addressed the court before the sentence was issued. The judge also considered multiple victim impact statements submitted privately and a letter from a friend of Maddison.