Tremonton under a boil water advisory following rainfall and floods

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Sept. 20, 2026 at 11:24 a.m.

 
The city of Tremonton is under a boil water advisory Sunday after mud and sediment were found inside a pumphouse.

The city of Tremonton is under a boil water advisory Sunday after mud and sediment were found inside a pumphouse. (imagedb.com, shutterstock)

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TREMONTON — The city of Tremonton is under a boil water advisory after mud and sediment were discovered inside a pumphouse following severe rainfall and flooding.

Tremonton's drinking water may have been contaminated with E. coli, so the city is asking residents to boil drinking water for one minute to kill bacteria and other organisms before use. This includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, cooking, washing clothes and dishes.

"As a precautionary measure, Tremonton City has issued a boil water advisory while bacteriological sampling is underway," the city said. "The pump station was taken offline, and the distribution network was thoroughly flushed via fire hydrants.

The city is also advising residents to discard water used for pets, any ice in refrigerators, and to run every cold and hot water tap used for drinking or bath water for three to five minutes.

"After (running the water) please report any objectionable taste, odors, or discoloration in the drinking water to the city," Tremonton officials asked.

Tests were done on chlorine residuals throughout the system and eight bacteriological samples were collected as well, according to the city. Tremonton has yet to receive lab results on the tests.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter who also covers news in Davis County and K-12 education in Utah. She started her journalism career in high school with the Standard Examiner's TX section before attending Weber State University while working as a KSL digital content producer in 2023. Born and raised in Layton, Kennedy has a deep appreciation for Utah's outdoors and communities around the state.

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