North Tooele Fire District welcomes new chief

Posted - Oct. 12, 2026 at 7:42 p.m.

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Brett Nash has taken the helm of the North Tooele Fire District.

Brett Nash has taken the helm of the North Tooele Fire District. (North Tooele Fire District)

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TOOELE — The North Tooele Fire District has named Brett Nash as its new chief.

Nash comes to Tooele after serving as a battalion chief in Henderson, Nevada. In his previous role, Nash oversaw seven fire stations, according to the district. Officials say he is also experienced as a fire captain, firefighter and paramedic.

Nash succeeds former fire chief Kevin Nunn, who accepted a position in Estes Park, Colorado.

"The entire NTFD team is excited for this next chapter as our community continues to grow," said Jon Smith, a public information officer for the North Tooele Fire District. "We look forward to building on our commitment to public safety and ensuring our district is prepared to meet the needs of the residents we serve."

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