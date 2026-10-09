Utah Honey Harvest Festival kicks off 14th year in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE — The 14th annual Utah Honey Harvest Festival buzzed to life on Friday, offering visitors a two-day opportunity to see the bees and taste their hard work.

"Visitors can taste natural honey from around the world, learn about beekeeping, and enjoy some of the region's best fiddling music," said festival founder Laurie Hurst. "With so much to see and do, there really is something for everyone in this beautiful country setting."

The festival draws attendees from across the region to the Clark Historic Farm to taste honey, view beekeeping demonstrations and purchase art, food and other items from vendors.

"We have so many amazing local vendors; we have people from all over Utah," said director of the Clark Historic Farm Sidney Rasher. "Of course you can find honey, locally made honey, which is the best."

The festival costs $5 per person to enter to help fund the many activities at the festival. A two-day pass to the festival costs $7 dollars. Any children under 4 years old can enter for free.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, the Honorary Queen Bee Ceremony honored a small group of women 75 years or older who have made a positive impact on the Grantsville community. Applications for the award closed September 25.

Utah beekeepers were also invited to submit a 4-ounce sample of their fresh honey by noon on Saturday to enter the honey contest. Saturday will also host the Sweet Fiddlin' Fest, which features live musical performances for attendees to enjoy.

"You can really find it all here," Rasher said.