Park City indoor pickleball facility plans on hold

PARK CITY — Plans for an indoor pickleball facility in Park City are no longer moving forward after city leaders said they could not reach a deal that the City Council could support.

Park City is ending its partnership with Wadsworth Development Group on a proposed indoor pickleball complex near the hospital.

The project would have been operated by The Picklr, a network of indoor pickleball clubs that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week. Park City officials said the decision is not connected to the company's recent bankruptcy filing.

Instead, they said negotiations ended without an agreement the council could support.

The city now plans to reassess recreation needs and consider future proposals based on community benefit and long-term sustainability.