Henefer baseball coach honored for saving boy from cardiac arrest

HENEFER, Summit County — The North Summit Fire District honored a coach who performed CPR when a little boy's heart stopped at baseball practice.

Tyce Gardner, 8, was gathering up baseballs behind home plate when a baseball struck him directly in the chest.

"Tyce turned to look at me," said his father, Bryce Gardner, who was coaching third base. "And then he fell on his face. I ran over and picked him up. I thought he was gone."

Coaches said a first baseman threw the ball during a drill and accidentally hit Tyce.

Tyce was unconscious, wasn't breathing, and had no pulse. Head Coach Gene Richins knew exactly what to do.

"I started CPR immediately," Gene Richins said. "Bryce called 911, and the dispatcher was helping me count through the compressions."

"It seemed like forever, but it was only about three minutes until medical crews arrived," Bryce Gardner said. "I thought medical responders would be coming from Coalville. I was so worried because that's easily 10 to 15 minutes away."

Responders arrived from the new Henefer Fire Station, which opened in May. It is only about a half mile away from the field.

"These folks only had a tiny window of time to save a life, and they took advantage. Compressions were started almost immediately," said North Summit Medical Director Austin Smith, during a recognition ceremony at Henefer Town Hall.

North Summit District Firefighters defibrillated Tyce to restore his heartbeat within six minutes.

"I have never felt this way before — experiencing this type of love. The people in Henefer ... they are special," Bryce Gardner said. "The whole community was there at that ball field within minutes. They wrapped their arms around us and supported us. Having a life saved is the greatest gift a father could ever receive; I am forever grateful."

First responders restored Tyce's breathing before he was airlifted by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital. Tyce spent two days in the hospital before being discharged. He wore a heart monitor for 30 days and underwent numerous MRIs.

Although the boy is undergoing multiple tests and results are not yet available, doctors believe Tyce will make a full recovery.

"Although he is not cleared to medically be competitive right now, he is one of a kind," Bryce Gardner said about his son. "You can't hold him back."

The 8-year-old wasn't officially practicing the day of the accident.

"It's his older brother's team," Bryce Gardner said. "Tyce loves to be involved. He does all the helpful things like rounding up all the foul balls."

His dad said Tyce is excited to get back out there and cheer on his older brother's baseball team. As the youngest of three brothers, Tyce loves adventure and told our news crew resting was not his favorite.

"I did not want to be sitting on the couch anymore, just doing nothing," Tyce Gardner said. "I am thankful for all the really nice people in my town."

Asked if Richins had performed CPR before Tyce's accident, he said it was his first time.

"But I have taken a few classes over the years," he said. "I encourage everyone to do it. It will take a few hours of your day. And it will pay off sometime in your life."