Classroom to court this Utah Online Student chases professional pickleball dreams

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For students like Lizzie McFarland, flexible online learning has paved the way for the pursuit of a professional athletic career.

Online student today, pickleball pro tomorrow

Lizzie is one of many Utah Online School students proving that it's possible to pursue your passions and your education at the same time.

Although Green Canyon High School is her boundary school, Lizzie attends Utah Online full-time. The flexibility has given her more time to focus on a natural talent: pickleball.

Lizzie has become one of the top junior female pickleball players in Utah and the country. She hopes to become a professional player and already competes in tournaments for junior professionals.

At the same time, the sophomore competes on her local high school's varsity track and cross-country teams.

Her success on the pickleball court includes an impressive showing at the Utah State High School Pickleball Championships. Lizzie placed:

Second in the Team Championship

First in the Girls Singles Championship

Third in the Girls Doubles Championship

Second in the Mixed Doubles Championship

And she was the only girl in the state to place in the top three in all four events.

Being enrolled in Utah Online has also given Lizzie more time to train and travel throughout Utah for high-level pickleball competitions.

Her family says Lizzie "likes being the best" and "she's very competitive." She hopes to earn a college scholarship through one of her sports and ultimately become a professional athlete.

Lizzie admits that online learning can be challenging, but "the flexibility and time it offers is worthwhile."

Photo: Utah Online School

Champion individual growth

Students don't have to be aspiring professional athletes to benefit from Utah Online School.

The school's mission, "Champion Individual Growth," reflects its approach to giving students room to pursue their individual goals. For one student, that might mean graduating early. For another, it could mean having more flexibility for extracurricular activities or taking classes that spark a new interest.

Students don't have to fit a specific profile to enroll at Utah Online. The only requirements are that they live in Utah and have access to the internet.

The goal is to recognize that every student learns differently and has a unique story. Utah Online allows students to learn anywhere, anytime and at their own pace.

Photo: Utah Online School

Pick the schedule that works for you

For Lizzie, enrolling in Utah Online School full-time was the right fit for her busy schedule, but it's not the only option. Some students choose to enroll only part-time. Here are the main differences between the two:

Full-time enrollment

This is for students who plan to take all or most of their classes online. You'll work directly with Utah Online counselors to fulfill state and graduation requirements. To be eligible for full-time enrollment, students need to be no more than three credits behind in their graduation requirements.

Part-time enrollment

Students who want to remain at their boundary school and supplement their learning through online courses may choose part-time enrollment. This can help accelerate their learning or it can help them catch up or retake any missed credits they may need.

Best of all, Utah Online is free for Utah students enrolled in K-12 public education, whether they attend full-time or part-time.

Learn just about anything, anywhere

Convenience is only part of the draw for prospective Utah Online students. The long and growing list of courses is another one.

Apart from the standard core subjects every student has to take, Utah Online offers several electives and specialized courses. They include everything from computer programming to coding, ACT prep, guitar lessons and more than 20 world languages.

For a full list of available courses, visit Utah Online's website.

Enrollment closes soon

The enrollment process is simple and fully online. All you have to do is create an account, submit an application and upload any required documents. Once approved, a Utah Online teacher or staff member will reach out to help finalize the schedule.

If your student could use a little more flexibility — whether they're chasing a big goal like Lizzie or simply looking for a learning environment that suits them better — Utah Online may be a good fit.

Every student has different goals, different strengths and a unique path to success. Utah Online is here to help them find what works.

It's time to Champion Individual Growth. Visit utahonline.org to get started today.