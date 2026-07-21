Parts of scenic SR 153 in southern Utah washed out, forcing UDOT to close it indefinitely

BEAVER — A highway that cuts through Beaver Canyon is now closed indefinitely after Sunday's floods washed away segments of the road.

State Route 153, also known as the Beaver Canyon Scenic Byway, is closed between mile markers 3 and 35 east of Beaver because of the Cottonwood Fire and flooding, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Flood debris is blocking the highway around Milepost 7.5, with more severe damage found within the ensuing 3 miles up the canyon, including multiple sections that have been destroyed, officials said on Tuesday, following an initial assessment of the road. Half of the roadway near Milepost 14 was also washed out by flood waters.

It appears that it will be a "long-term" closure based on the initial assessments, UDOT spokesman John Gleason told KSL.

"We are looking at an extensive closure really all across the canyon there," he said. "It is a hindrance for people who live and work out in that area. ... The canyon's just not safe."

SR 153 runs a little more than 40 miles, connecting Beaver with U.S. 89 in Piute County on the eastern side of the canyon. Most of the damage was found within its paved western segment, although UDOT points out that portions of its eastern segment are gravel and dirt, which is why the agency warns that access from U.S. 89 is also "not currently considered safe."

UDOT surveyors and engineers are still assessing the damage to the road to understand its full extent, officials said on Tuesday. The agency says it hopes to develop a repair plan that will help determine repair costs and when the road will reopen.

Boulders and mud cover a section of state Route 153 in Beaver Canyon. Utah Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday that the canyon route is closed indefinitely because of flood damage. (Photo: Utah Department of Transportation)

In addition to being a scenic route, the highway provides access to Eagle Point Resort and hundreds of primary and secondary homes. It's an essential connection for homeowners, contractors, utility crews and recovery teams still working on damage assessments and cleanup planning from the Cottonwood Fire, which destroyed approximately 150 homes, said Shane Gadbaw, the resort's owner.

He said he's remained in communication with UDOT over the closure.

"Safe and reliable access will be a critical part of recovery for the 145 families who lost homes and condominiums, as well as the resort's ongoing efforts to assess damage and plan for the future," he said in a statement. "We appreciate the work being done to restore access as quickly and safely as possible."

A large chunk of SR 153 had been closed because of the fire, which broke out on June 20 and has since burned more than 97,000 acres. This week's flooding worsened the situation.

Security cameras that Beaver County set up captured some of the roadway flooding on Sunday, while also showing the dramatic moments when strong flood waters overtook a diversion dam next to the road, destroying most of it. KSL Chopper 5 flew over the flood damage on Monday and observed sections of the highway that were washed out entirely, along with sections that were covered with mud and debris.

Over 1½ inches of rain dumped on the Cottonwood Fire burn scar within 45 minutes on Sunday, which triggered the flooding and debris flow. It ultimately reached the town of Beaver, impacting about 200 homes and shutting down I-15 for several hours.

Further damage to SR 153 is possible with more storms in the area's immediate forecast, UDOT officials warn. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for approximately two-thirds of the state, including all of southern Utah, on Tuesday, but similar watches could be issued later this week as monsoonal moisture continues to be pumped into the state.

State transportation officials say they will continue to monitor SR 153, but — with it closed — their primary focus is now protecting I-15 and Beaver's Main Street, should additional flooding impact the community, said Jared Beard, deputy director of UDOT Region 4. They're both considered primary evacuation routes for residents in the area and important to the community and region.

"Every day, we are watching the skies, and our team is primed to react to any other changes," he said.

Beaver County declared a state of emergency over the wildfires and flooding earlier on Tuesday, seeking to receive state and federal assistance.

Gov. Spencer Cox said on Monday that the state deployed multiple resources right away, which included helping deliver water for residents after the city's culinary water system was also damaged by the flooding. The state has also been in contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal entities.

"This was bigger than anybody anticipated," he said. "Our hearts are broken for those who have lost their property (or) had their homes flooded."

Contributing: Alexandrea Bonilla