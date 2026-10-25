Navajo Nation, San Juan County communities ordered to evacuate due to potential flooding

BLUFF, San Juan County — The town of Bluff is the latest to community in southeastern Utah being told to evacuate due to rising water levels along the San Juan River.

On Sunday at 8:30 p.m., San Juan County posted a warning on social media for Bluff residents to "evacuate now."

"Floodwaters are reaching Bluff, and conditions are changing rapidly," the county said. "If you live south of Highway 191/Main Street (the river side), leave immediately. Do not wait."

Residents are encouraged to head north toward Blanding and not attempt to cross any flooded roads or drive through floodwater.

Montezuma Creek and Aneth were given the evacuation notice by the Navajo Nation Department of Emergency Management at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a Navajo Police Department Facebook post. The evacuation notice was issued in anticipation of flooding caused by rising water levels in the San Juan River.

In an update Sunday, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said severe flooding continued to threaten Aneth and Montezuma Creek, with water levels rising significantly overnight.

Two shelters were set up to help evacuees. One shelter was located in Montezuma Creek at Aneth Community School, at 162 San Juan County Road #466. The second shelter was set up in Blanding at San Juan High School, 311 North Bronco Blvd.

Road closures include:

The Highway 160 bridge

Highway 162, east of Montezuma Creek

West lanes on Aneth Bridge at milepost 22

Navajo Route 35, south of Montezuma Creek

The Montezuma Creek Bridge

"Be prepared to be away from your home for multiple days," the police department said. "Bring necessary medications, identification, important documents, personal hygiene items, change of clothes, pillows, blankets, cellphones and chargers."

The Navajo Nation Department of Emergency Management estimated around 150 people from the Montezuma Creek and Aneth communities had to evacuate Saturday night into Sunday.

Flooding has also created dangerous conditions for residents trying to get to safety. Chantal Wadsworth, co-founder of Rezroads Rescue in Shiprock, New Mexico, said many roads on the Navajo Nation are unpaved, making travel difficult as floodwaters wash out roadways.

"Ninety percent of the roads on a Navajo reservation are dirt roads. They're not paved at all," Wadsworth said. "With the weather that has been happening, the roads are so muddy, they're washed out. They're pretty much like a stream now. So no one can basically drive out and get to safety."

Wadsworth said residents who need assistance should contact their local chapter houses and representatives to report where family members are stranded and need help.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said recovery efforts will extend beyond the immediate flooding.

"We're going to be working on this not just the next couple of days but next several weeks," Nygren said in an update Saturday. "Navajo Nation has to respond to the devastation that we're feeling."

Mexican Hat, Tselakai Dezza, Bluff, Halchita, Montezuma Creek and Aneth were identified in a National Weather Service alert as communities facing major flooding Sunday into Monday. Another round of rain could further complicate emergency response and recovery efforts.

In neighboring San Juan County, New Mexico, emergency crews have been assessing hazards and working with utility partners as floodwaters recede in some areas. Officials have warned that some roads remain underwater or impassable and that floodwaters may contain hazardous materials.

Police also asked people not to fly drones in impacted areas while emergency response teams are working.

"Please keep the communities of Bluff, Montezuma Creek, and Aneth, our emergency management team and first responders in your thoughts as they work to evacuate those impacted by flooding," the police department said.

The police department asked those who may need assistance evacuating to call the Montezuma Creek EMS Station at 435-651-3754.