Members of Shivwits Band of Paiute protest golf course on native land during PGA Tour

IVINS, Washington County — Nearly 60 members and supporters of the Shivwits Band of Paiute Native American Tribe stood Saturday in protest of a golf resort that is projected to be built on tribal land.

Many wore black and red, which are tribal colors showing strength and power, while others wore feathers and regalia. Some sang, while others drummed; many held signs for those passing by to see.

The protest was held in front of the Black Desert Resort in Ivins during the PGA Tour Bank of Utah Championship. Shivwits Band member Mary Snow said this was done to "gain the most national spotlight."

"I feel like the PGA tournament was where the most national spotlight would be," Snow said. "But if we do it again next week, we do it again next week. This is just a start until I get a vote.

"Give the whole membership a vote and then we can put it to bed."

The resort is part of a land lease agreement between the band and Reef Capital Partners, which is the primary developer and owner of Black Desert Resort. In October of 2025, Black Desert announced the 99-year lease agreement, which has since decreased to 75 years, according to band members. The agreement came with plans to build a resort on roughly 1,250 acres of reservation land.

Sabrina Redfoot, who is considered an elder in the Shivwits Band, said she and many band members heard about the lease agreement after a story was published in a local newspaper, adding that she and many others were not given a say in the matter.

"This was done through our council; this isn't through the people," Redfoot said, further explaining that she believes the band council and Black Desert did not make an effort to let the Shivwits people know about the land lease.

The Shivwits Band is one of five constituent bands of Paiute. Its reservation consists of 28,000 acres along Old Highway 91, with some parcels near the Red Mountains and along the Santa Clara River. Additionally, the band has a perpetual water right to 4,000 acre-feet each year.

"We're standing here today because Reef Capital's proposal trades sovereign tribal resources for private corporate profit," Snow said. "This project demands 1,850 acre-feet of water per year; that is 602 million gallons — or 47% of the Shivwits Band's entire water supply — just to irrigate three golf courses and maintain resort grounds. I don't want their expansion on Shivwits' sacred red mountains."

Patti O'Rorke, a community member, supporter of the Shivwits and former career attorney, explained this issue further, stating that due to the resort developers' inability to secure water for new golf courses through the county water district, it is relying on the reservation's water rights. She also added concern over contamination that could flow into the Santa Clara River.

"The Shivwits people rightfully fear that accumulation of toxic chemicals in the runoff over (75) years will contaminate their sacred land, groundwater and the Santa Clara River, and pose a direct threat to the health of generations of Shivwits families," O'Rorke said.

Nearly 60 members and supporters of the Shivwits Band of Paiute Native American Tribe stood Saturday in protest of a golf resort projected to be built on tribal land. (Photo: Arianne Brown)

In a statement given to KSL last March, Patrick Manning, managing partner and developer of Black Desert Resort in Ivins, said the project aims to create "workforce pathways, infrastructure planning, and long-term economic benefits that can support the band's future."

"We want the public to understand that this is intended to be a long-term partnership rooted in shared benefit and responsible stewardship," Manning's statement read. "This is not simply about adding amenities. It is about creating economic opportunity, supporting jobs and workforce development, and helping generate long-term resources that can be reinvested in things that matter to the band and the community."

'We just want a vote'

Snow and Redfoot said they want to have open dialogue with developers, which includes the chance for all band members to vote.

"We're hoping to get our voices heard (and) let people know that we're still fighting it," Redfoot said. "And let Black Desert and Reef Capital know that we're not gonna give up. ... We're still gonna fight ... especially those of us that live there and have lived there most of our lives."

The group protesting is also part of the Red Mountain Land Preservers, which has raised funds to fight things such as a bill that was introduced to Congress earlier this year. That bill, which would allow the band to lease its land for up to 99 years, has since been paused.

"We just want a vote," Redfoot said. "The Shivwits Band has the right to vote on the jurisdiction. Let us vote. ... If they're so sure that the Shivwits Band wants this, send out a ballot (asking, 'Do you want this? Do you want to lease our water for 75 years?'"