Drone hampering efforts to fight new fires near Cedar City, officials say

By Ashley Imlay, KSL | Posted - Aug. 8, 2026 at 7:22 p.m.

 
A new wildfire burning Saturday near Cedar City prompted a warning from officials not to fly drones in fire areas.

A new wildfire burning Saturday near Cedar City prompted a warning from officials not to fly drones in fire areas. (Utah Fire Info)

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CEDAR CITY — Fire officials issued a stern warning Saturday as a drone flying in the area of two new fire starts near Cedar City hindered firefighting efforts.

Crews are trying to stop two fire starts off of state Route 56, "but there is someone flying drone nearby," Iron County emergency managers posted on Facebook.

The fire is burning an estimated 15 acres about 10 miles west of Cedar City, state fire managers said on the Utah Fire Info website.

"Air assets will be grounded unless this drone stops flying!!!" Iron County emergency managers said, in all capital lettering. "If this is your drone please cease immediately so that we can get this fire under control quickly! Please do not fly drones near an active fire."

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Ashley Imlay, KSLAshley Imlay
Ashley Imlay is an evening news manager for KSL. A lifelong Utahn, Ashley has also worked as a reporter for the Deseret News and is a graduate of Dixie State University.

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