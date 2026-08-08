Crews control fire near Cedar City after drone hampered efforts

CEDAR CITY — Growth has stopped on a new wildfire that sparked Saturday near Cedar City after a drone in the area prompted a stern response from firefighters.

The fire, dubbed Eight Mile, stopped at about 60 acres "as fire behavior moderated thanks to local conditions and targeted retardant drops along the fire's perimeter," Utah Fire Info said. "Though some residual heat and smoke remain, ground and helicopter crews are actively mopping up and securing control lines today."

Fire officials Saturday evening said a drone flying in the area of two new fire starts near Cedar City hindered firefighting efforts.

Crews were trying to stop the fire starts near state Route 56, "but there is someone flying drone nearby," Iron County emergency managers posted on Facebook.

The fire was burning about 10 miles west of Cedar City, state fire managers said.

"Air assets will be grounded unless this drone stops flying!!!" Iron County emergency managers said, in all capital lettering. "If this is your drone please cease immediately so that we can get this fire under control quickly! Please do not fly drones near an active fire."