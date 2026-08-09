Outdoor water restrictions issued for Cedar City after well pump failure

By | Posted - Aug. 9, 2026 at 1:04 p.m.

 
Cedar City residents were under a mandatory outdoor water restrictions notice on Sunday.

Cedar City residents were under a mandatory outdoor water restrictions notice on Sunday. (Cedar City )

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CEDAR CITY — A mandatory outdoor water restriction is in place for Cedar City until Thursday due to a well pump failure and a supply line leak, according to Cedar City.

Cedar City Mayor Steve Nelson said in a statement on Facebook that the cause of the leak is unknown at this time.

"To ensure our system has enough water for us to drink and other indoor use, we are mandating city-wide exterior watering restriction," Nelson said. "This will allow us to get the line fixed and refill all of our storage tanks and restore normal system functions."

The mandatory water restriction is in place until 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to the city. Until then, crews are working to repair the leak.

The city asked that all Cedar City residents turn off their sprinklers, irrigation and other systems that use outdoor water to ensure safety to crews as they work on the leak.

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