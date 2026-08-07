Beaver golf course bans golf carts, cites irrigation issues due to fire, flooding

BEAVER — Patrons of city-run Canyon Breeze Golf Course in Beaver will not be able to use golf carts due to less-than-ideal conditions on the course's fairways, tees and roughs.

Clubhouse pro shop manager Michelle Heslington told KSL the decision was made due to ongoing irrigation issues within the city.

"We've been without irrigation since the fire," she said. "What's happened this summer has really had a ripple effect."

The city's pressurized irrigation system was shut off earlier in July when dirty water entered the system due to flooding over the Cottonwood Fire burn area.

"Our hope is that once irrigation water is restored, our bluegrass fairways and tees will recover," golf course officials wrote in a statement posted to residents, adding that keeping carts off the grass will give the course "the best possible chance" to recover.

Photo: Beaver

Heslington, who is a Beaver resident, said it has been an extremely difficult summer and the city wants to do all it can to keep the course open.

"All that has happened has been devastating for community recreation," she said. "Instead of closing early, we decided that in order to prevent further damage, we are having golfers do walking only."

In its statement, golf course officials said that the course's greens remain in "outstanding condition," adding that officials have worked hard to make the course a place the community can "once again be proud of."

"Even under normal conditions, golf carts place wear on turf," the statement continued. "Without irrigation, the weakened grass cannot recover from that traffic. ... Restricting carts now gives the course its best opportunity to recover when water returns."

Canyon Breeze Golf Course is home to locals and travelers who have scheduled tee times, and Heslington said those who have rented carts in advance have been notified of the change. There are a few previously scheduled events that have been awarded exceptions, but the restrictions are for both private and rental carts.

"The course generally stays open through the end of October, and we are hopeful that rainfall and the little irrigation water that can be used will help it recover," Heslington said. "We will lose revenue from not being able to rent out carts, but we don't want to close. The community really needs this."