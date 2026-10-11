26-year-old Zebra in Utah seeks companionship after losing animal friends

DAMERON VALLEY, Washington County — A 26-year-old zebra in Dameron Valley in Washington County is looking for a friend after several of her (animal) friends recently passed away.

Zoolu is a chapman zebra who has lived in Utah for the past 21 years with owner Karen Becker, who has rescued many "exotic" animals over the years. Zoolu, however, is the last one standing.

"My last Friesian (horse) just passed away about six months ago, as well as a Watusi African bull, and they were great friends," Becker said. "Now, I have this huge field and (Zoolu) went from having friends to being out there alone."

Becker, 60, started collecting and rescuing animals in her early 20s. She started out with dogs and cats, but that all changed 21 years ago when her husband asked her what she wanted for Christmas.

"I think I've always loved animals," she said. "Ever since I was young, I had my dogs, and we had chickens. But when my husband asked what I wanted for Christmas, I really had my opportunity to have a zebra and then my passion just grew from there."

Becker explained that obtaining a zebra isn't that difficult, adding that "they're quite common" on farms. She also said that getting a zebra and caring for one are two very different things.

"We took classes, and they talked about zebras and how to handle and care for them," she said, adding that diet and grooming are key.

Another important factor in caring for a zebra is companionship, so Becker's farm grew.

"I would find animals that just needed help," she said. "Sometimes I'd buy them, and they were in bad condition. Other times, I'd pick them up after somebody would call me. Or, if somebody was going to put them down, I would run up there and grab them and rescue them and bring them out here. My farm just kept multiplying."

Becker had buffalo, camels, horses, bulls, lizards, donkeys and zonkeys (half donkey, half zebra). At her peak, she said she had 65 animals on her 20-acre farm in Morgan. She moved to Dameron Valley six years ago and now has five acres on her Brown Diamond ranch.

Karen Becker's 26-year-old zebra Zoolu recently lost her friends, a horse and a bull. After two decades of living with many other exotic animals, Zoolu is the last one and Becker said she would love to find her a friend (preferably a donkey) to hang out with. (Photo: Karen Becker)

"I absolutely think animals are just the best thing ever," she said. "The way they communicate without words; there's just nothing like it. It's like my dogs; they just know when you're hurt. I ended up with 15 dogs and 20 cats. They just all appeared, and I was so blessed for so many years."

During those years, she would invite school groups and locals to come see her animals and said she never charged for it.

After all those years, the zebra that started it all is the last one standing (aside from some dogs and cats). Becker said that as she and her husband — who owns a business building commercial aircraft — near retirement, their days of acquiring new exotic animals are over.

As Becker looks out over her farm at Zoolu, who may also be nearing the end of her life, she longs for her to have a friend as she lives out her days. And recently, she posted on her community Facebook group, asking for any local farmers who might own donkeys, who she said "are great friends to zebras," if they might be interested in having them stay a while.

"I'm not looking to buy another animal; I just wanted someone who has a donkey or something that I could put in with Zoolu for a while and just to keep her company 'cause I feel bad," she said. "She's doing pretty well, and I get out there with her enough, but I always worry. I've always had two of everything at least so they always had a pal. I think animals do better when they have company."

Becker said those interested can find her through Facebook Messenger, adding that even if no companion is found, that Zoolu is well taken care of and they are the best of friends.

"Ever since I've had her, it seemed like a really good match," she said.