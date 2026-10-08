Utah rally prompted by Cornell case urges men to help prevent sexual violence

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SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns gathered Thursday to show support for sexual assault survivors and discuss ways to prevent sexual violence, with many speakers urging men to take a more active role in challenging harmful behavior and changing cultural norms.

The rally, organized by the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault, came as a sexual assault case involving a former Cornell University student has sparked national conversations about consent, campus safety and accountability.

Although the crowd consisted largely of women, speakers repeatedly emphasized that preventing sexual violence requires engagement from men.

"There are a lot of men out there who are not a part of this culture, who are gentlemen," former Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said. "But they also know the men who aren't. They need to call them out. Just like all those boys at Cornell who did not."

Biskupski said she did not come to the rally as a former elected official; she said she came as a survivor.

"Like many people here today, I am Jane Doe," she said. "And I was a victim in college as well. Considering how long ago that was, and this culture still exists today on our campuses, It's very upsetting."

Parents at the rally said the allegations involving Cornell have prompted difficult but necessary conversations with their children about consent and personal safety.

Dewey Holbrook, who works with the coalition, attended the event with her daughters.

She said those discussions vary depending on a child's age but are important regardless.

"The more comfortable we are talking about it as a family and as a society, I think it'll help prevent as much of it as we can," Holbrook said. "I think it shows a wider issue of college safety and consent," she said.

Her daughter, Chloe, a high school freshman, said she has been discussing the case with classmates.

"I think it's important to bring it up to both," she said, referring to boys and girls. "Especially the boys, because their parents might not be talking about it, so if I'm talking about it, then it might be a matter for them that they can think about."

Speakers said sexual assault prevention efforts cannot focus solely on teaching women how to protect themselves. They said men should also be taught how to protect the dignity of everyone around them.

"Women, I think, have been carrying this message for a long time," Holbrook said. "But men, it starts with just some offhand jokes, or a little bit darker humor jokes that just have become so socially normal now."

Several speakers also called for policy changes.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said improvements are needed within the criminal justice system to reduce the retraumatization survivors can experience while reporting crimes and participating in investigations.

State Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake, urged increased funding and legislation focused on consent.

"Many sexual assault survivors, individuals who are being raped, they freeze," Romero said. "Studies show that. So when someone doesn't say no, it doesn't mean they say yes."

Attendees and speakers said they hope to create lasting cultural change that makes women feel safer in public spaces and encourages communities to take a more proactive role in preventing sexual violence.

"In our mountains, on our trails, no woman feels safe alone anywhere," Biskupski said. "And that needs to end."