Several I-215 ramps close for bridge work in Salt Lake County

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SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in Salt Lake County will need to plan ahead starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

At that time, several ramps around I-80, I-215, state Route 201 and Redwood Road will close for bridge work. That's why Tuesday's commute might look a little different, and it's expected to stay that way for about 20 days, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

"We have three different ramp closures in two different interchanges. This is all part of the big I-215 project that we've had going on for the last year-plus," said UDOT Public Relations Director John Gleason.

The project, called the West Improvement Project, is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2027. The project will rebuild dozens of bridges along I-215, a route used by tens of thousands of drivers every day.

The closures include ramps on eastbound I-80, northbound I-215 and westbound S.R. 201 to Redwood Road. Another Redwood Road ramp to northbound I-215 will also close.

Gleason said I-15 and Bangerter both provided "excellent" alternate routes. Several other ramps in the area are also already closed, some of them for months, so UDOT also worked with GPS companies to help drivers find the best ones for them.