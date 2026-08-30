Sandy pulls $20K in Callaway gear after ad backlash

SANDY — Sandy is pulling approximately $20,000 worth of Callaway merchandise from the pro shop at its city-owned River Oaks Golf Course after a controversial golf advertisement sparked backlash and accusations that it made light of violence against women.

Mayor Monica Zoltanski announced the decision on Friday following widespread criticism of a promotional video created through a partnership between golf equipment manufacturer Callaway and golf lifestyle brand Good Good Golf.

The Aug. 21 video, which has since been removed, was intended to promote a new golf driver. However, viewers criticized its depiction of Good Good co-founder Garrett Clark charging and pushing a woman to the ground as she reached for the driver. The woman was Alexis Miestowski, a former professional golfer and golf content creator.

"When I saw the video, I was like, 'Wow, that wasn't OK,'" said Stacey Jones, a golf coach and co-owner of InMotion Junior Golf. "I didn't like how she got pushed, and the way he talked to her really bothered me."

In the video, Clark leans over Miestowski and, in a threatening tone, states, "Do not touch my new driver." In an Instagram video addressing the controversial ad, Clark apologized for his role and said the way it was received was not what the company stands for. Clark said the ad was intended as a parody of the movie "Obsession," portraying him as obsessed with the driver.

"Looking back, super dumb ad concept, terrible ad in general. Not the greatest idea," Clark said. "The beginning of the ad was very intense with the way it was portrayed."

Similarly, Callaway has since apologized for the video and announced a $1 million commitment to support organizations working to prevent violence against women, provide resources to survivors, and advance education and awareness efforts.

Zoltanski said those actions were a positive first step but believes more accountability is needed.

The controversy has had significant consequences for both companies. Callaway ended its relationship with Good Good Golf, while other business partnerships and sponsorships were also affected. Good Good announced it would no longer sponsor a new PGA Tour event in Austin later this year. Major retailers, including Dick's Sporting Goods and Target, moved to pull Good Good merchandise from their online stores, though Callaway products remained available.

"The Good Good brand is having a very bad, bad week," Zoltanski said.

The mayor, Sandy's first female mayor and a former prosecutor, said the ad crossed a line by turning violence against women into entertainment.

"The societal costs of violence against women is real, so it should never be used as a punchline," she said.

Zoltanski, who said she once found golf intimidating and only recently took up the sport, now regularly practices at River Oaks Golf Course. As one of the growing number of women entering the game, she said the advertisement sent the wrong message at a time when golf courses are working to make the sport more welcoming and inclusive.

"We as a city should not be profiting off of a company that is either so clueless or deliberately puts that message out," she said. "I'm hoping they will take further remedial action, examine their corporate culture, do some major reform before we can bring their products back here."

The mayor directed staff to remove all Callaway merchandise from the pro shop and seek refunds on existing inventory.

Zoltanski said the decision aligns with the city's broader effort to make River Oaks welcoming to golfers of all backgrounds and experience levels. The course hosts women's leagues, junior golf programs, high school competitions and community events throughout the year.

"Did you know that the fastest-growing segment of new golfers is women?" she said. "We want to work with companies with a responsible social message."

The golf shop generates roughly $1 million in annual revenue. Zoltanski said the golf course is self-sustaining and has even generated revenue for the city.

Rather than simply replacing one brand with another, Zoltanski said the city plans to expand product offerings and seek merchandise from women-owned companies and businesses that demonstrate a commitment to social responsibility.

Reaction among golfers and community members has largely been critical of the video itself. However, opinions appear more divided on whether removing merchandise from the pro shop is an appropriate consequence.

While many agree the ad was a mistake, some residents and golfers told KSL they believe the city's response may be too punitive.

For Zoltanski, the issue comes down to the message the city wants its public spaces to send.

"We don't control the decisions private companies make, but we do control the choices we make," she said.