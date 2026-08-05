More than a 'traditional park'? Salt Lake City unveils final vision for Fleet Block open space

SALT LAKE CITY — A block that once housed Salt Lake City's vehicle fleet has mostly been flattened, but the city envisions a portion will soon become a "shaded, natural green destination" that brings much-needed open space to the growing neighborhood it's located in.

Utah's capital city unveiled its final vision for the Fleet Block open space on Wednesday, which calls for a mix of amenities within a 2.4-acre space near the corner of 900 South and 300 West in its Granary District.

The plan calls for a small amphitheater and open lawn space for shaded seating areas for people to gather, along with gardens and "flexible' play furnishings, the materials and colors of which aim to honor "the people who shape" the neighborhood. That includes a unique swingset, a water feature and other "play elements" that blend into the design.

A literal "community table" is also planned, seeking to bring families, friends or other small gatherings together. City park planners say it will be large enough to host community markets and other events, which could fit close to 1,500 people.

That's not the only way the space can be used, though. Two shade structures and 150 new trees are also planned for the space to offer cooling shade and a quieter place to read or relax. Drought-tolerant native plants are also included in the plan.

The site will also feature "significant public artwork" that will reflect the site's social justice history, although it's still unclear what that will look like. All of it is to be designed to also ensure that the space is ready for events that support art, storytelling, education and local commerce, according to the Salt Lake City Department of Public Lands.

"Every feature of the Fleet Block open space was thoughtfully designed to create a welcoming place where neighbors can gather, share stories, and build meaningful connections," said Kim Shelley, the department's director.

Designing a new open space

The design follows years of planning for the space, which has been mostly empty since Salt Lake City moved its vehicle fleet to a new maintenance and repair facility in 2009. City leaders began mapping out a plan to redevelop the space, but those conversations were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the time leaders revisited the conversation in 2022, the space had found a completely unforeseen new use. Large murals depicting people who had been killed during police interactions in Utah and across the U.S. were painted onto the sides of the facility in 2020, which began after the murder of George Floyd and the police shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, later ruled legally justified, near the old Fleet Block.

Demolition starts on the Fleet Block buildings in Salt Lake City that contain murals of people killed in incidents involving police, pictured here on March 21, 2025. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

This ultimately shaped what city leaders wanted to do with the overall 8.75-acre lot, which will feature a mix of housing and retail developments.

It also influenced plans for the open space. The city wanted to include an "equitable, trauma-informed engagement and design" artwork within the space. The Salt Lake City Arts Council is expected to select an artist and announce artwork details "in the coming months" after receiving 175 artist applications from throughout the country, city officials said on Wednesday.

The empty Fleet Block space is pictured on March 17. (Photo: Carter Williams, KSL)

As for the rest of the space, much of the design was crafted after meeting with families and others in the immediate area, as well as other feedback that Salt Lake City Public Lands unveiled a rough draft in March, said Makayla Maponga, a planner for Salt Lake City Public Lands.

It wasn't an easy task because of the size limitations, but she believes the city can deliver on many of the community's desires for the space.

"We got really fortunate in that a lot of the feedback was actually really aligned," she told KSL. "We weren't really sure where things would end up, but I think there's some core fundamental values that just aligned throughout every conversation."

Everyone seemed to agree on shade and escapes from the urban heat island effect within a "green space desert." Residents also wanted places to meet and gather, which the design offers to the extent it can, Maponga added.

The swingsets and more play areas for children were added after additional feedback collected since March.

"We heard loud and clear that that was a favorite from the community," she said, noting that what everything will look like, including the exact colors and materials that honor the neighborhood, is expected to be finalized as the vision plan shifts to actual construction.

Construction timeline

Salt Lake City leaders allocated $6 million toward the project from the $85 million general obligation bond that residents approved in 2022 to build or maintain open spaces. The city also received a $11.5 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund in July, which included $2 million toward the new open space while the rest will go toward adding more trees to the nearby 9-Line Trail.

The fund didn't change the vision, but offered more elements, like additional trees, Maponga said. Construction, she added, could begin as early as summer or fall 2027, and the open space may be open by the end of 2028.

All of the construction is expected to be in one phase, coinciding with Fleet Block's other first developments. The city estimates that at least 3,200 residents will live within a 10-minute walk of the open space when the project is completed.

"Salt Lakers told us they wanted more than a traditional park," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. "The final vision brings those hopes together in a place that will be welcoming, green and shaped by the community that will use it for generations."