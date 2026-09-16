Film society sets long-awaited reopening target for historic Tower Theatre

SALT LAKE CITY — Lauren Call has many core memories at the theater, as she stood outside the Tower Theatre, a small but beloved venue at the heart of Salt Lake City's 9th & 9th business district.

Call, an actor and filmmaker now living in Utah, fondly remembers the audience's collective gasp at the end of "The Shining" or the burst-out laughter at "Superbad." She smiles as she remembers the thrill of sneaking out of her house to see "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

She figures others experienced similar memories at the Tower Theatre before it shuttered several years ago, as the nearly century-old building faced serious structural concerns that threatened its ability to reopen.

"That kind of an experience is something we're losing these days," Call said.

However, like the "Don't Dream It, Be It," a key song from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" — a message also written on the theater's marquee — a massive dream to bring the historic theater to its next century is now nearing reality.

Call and her husband are one of the larger donors who helped raise enough to help get a major renovation project off the ground. The project is expected to begin in earnest next year, before reopening in 2028 — the centennial year for the building, the Salt Lake Film Society announced on Wednesday.

"It will ensure the completion of critical remaining architectural and design work," Baker said. "It underwrites our pursuit — which is very ambitious — of environmental standards and it makes sure that we begin construction on time and deliver the building in 2028," said Tori Baker, CEO of the organization.

Tower Theatre, located at 876 E. 900 South, first opened in 1928, debuting as a marvel for its time. It was the first city cinema to install air conditioning and one of the first theaters in Utah to play sound films.

It was originally designed to resemble the Tower of London, but that was altered amid renovations in the 1950s. The building closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but hasn't reopened since because of building concerns.

The Alternative Visions Fund donated enough funds to help the Salt Lake Film Society purchase the building in 2023, keeping it safe from redevelopment threats. The film organization has spent the past few years planning ways to revive the building for the next century.

Officials unveiled renderings last year, which called for its facade to look more like it did when it first opened. Some initial work began earlier this year, putting the property on track for renovations.

With Alternative Visions Fund serving as the lead donor, and key donations from Sandi Behnkin, Lauren and Tyson Call, the Hamsam Foundation and John and Andre Miller, the film society is now on track to begin construction in spring 2027 for the 2028 reopening, Baker said.

The full vision calls for some adjustments to the theater's interior to allow more types of films to be shown, along with three new micro cinemas for education and improved access to the film society's video archive. An "Academy-style" film memorabilia and storytelling exhibit space overlooking the district, as well.

The organization plans to screen independent and local cinema at the space, holding various film-related events and ensuring the theater is curated year-round. That includes small film festivals and question-and-answer events.

A time capsule is also planned for the next century, which aims to collect memories people have had from the first century of it.

"This will still be the Tower. ... It's going to be a very human-imprinted space like it has been the last 100 years and it will be a celebration of film and uniqueness," Baker said, adding that it aims to be "one of the most environmentally and accessible cinemas" in the nation once it reopens.

She wouldn't say how much money has been raised so far or the exact project cost, but she said the film society is seeking to raise another $8.5 million to complete the full vision that's much larger than what the theater previously was.

The existing funding gap won't change the 2028 reopening projection, Baker added. An official 100-year celebration is planned for either late 2028 or early 2029.

Those who live near the building say they're relieved.

Barb Guy, who has lived in the neighborhood for over 30 years, likens its recovery to one of the final moments before the theater closed. A Hallmark movie was partially shot inside, and the movie's plot somewhat mirrored the story playing out for the Tower Theatre, questioning whether the building would find a new life.

Spoiler alert: "The answer is, 'yes,'" Guy said.