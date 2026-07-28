3 more I-215 ramps to close for at least a month in Salt Lake County

By Carter Williams, KSL | Posted - July 28, 2026 at 9:03 a.m.

 
Freeway ramps are pictured at the crossing of I-215 and I-80 in Salt Lake City on May 8, 2024. Three ramps in the area are slated to close for at least a month beginning on Tuesday.

Freeway ramps are pictured at the crossing of I-215 and I-80 in Salt Lake City on May 8, 2024. Three ramps in the area are slated to close for at least a month beginning on Tuesday. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Utah transportation officials will close three key I-215 ramps for over a month.
  • Closures include ramps to Salt Lake City International Airport starting Tuesday at 8 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah transportation officials are urging motorists to plan ahead before they close three key ramps for a little over a month beginning this week, including one linking I-215 to Salt Lake City International Airport.

Ramps connecting northbound I-215 to westbound and eastbound I-80, as well as Redwood Road, are slated to close beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The I-80 ramps are expected to remain closed for about 5 weeks, likely reopening just before Labor Day, while the Redwood Road one isn't scheduled to reopen until early October.

Travelers seeking to get to the airport are encouraged to take the I-15 to I-80 connection or Bangerter Highway while the ramp to I-80 is closed.

The three new closures join a longstanding closure of the ramp connecting Redwood Road to northbound I-215, which remains closed until July 2027.

Brian Carlson, KSL

All of the closures are tied to the Utah Department of Transportation's ongoing I-215 West Improved project, which started last year and hit its halfway point in June. It calls for many sections of I-215 to be repaved in the area, while 18 bridge decks are replaced and 12 bridges are repaired.

That includes larger repairs to ramps like northbound I-215 to westbound I-80, which was briefly closed for smaller pothole repairs in 2024. While it's a burden for commutes, maintenance is important for safety and road longevity, said John Montoya, a UDOT project manager.

"Much like a car or a home, a bridge requires different kinds of maintenance throughout its life. Staying ahead of that maintenance helps keep our transportation system safe and reliable, and helps us get the most from the infrastructure Utahns have already invested in," he said in a statement.

The full $190 million project is still on track to be completed in 2027.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Utah transportationUtahSalt Lake CountyBusiness
Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.

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