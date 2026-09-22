Public invited to official lighting of new outdoor art in Syracuse

Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 8:33 p.m.

Curtis BookerKSL
 
Syracuse officials will hold a lighting ceremony for a new bison sculpture called Colossus of Growing Prosperity.

Syracuse officials will hold a lighting ceremony for a new bison sculpture called Colossus of Growing Prosperity.(Syracuse city)

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SYRACUSE — A new piece of public art unveiled recently in Syracuse will have it's official lighting ceremony this week.

The city unveiled a new bison sculpture titled Colossus of Growing Prosperity over the weekend at the roundabout near 1950 S. 3000 West.

Public invited to official lighting of new outdoor art in Syracuse
Photo: City of Syracuse

Syracuse officials said the sculpture was inspired by Syracuse's connection to the Great Salt Lake and Antelope Island.

The bison sculpture is said to represent strength, energy, and growth in the community.

A sculpture entitled "Colossus of Growing Prosperity" was placed at a roundabout near 1950 S 3000 West this weekend.
A sculpture entitled "Colossus of Growing Prosperity" was placed at a roundabout near 1950 S 3000 West this weekend. (Photo: City of Syracuse)

Syracuse officials said all are invited to a lighting ceremony for Colossus Thursday, Sept. 24, at Fire Station 31, starting at 8 p.m.

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