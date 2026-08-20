Babylon Fire closure area reopened after burning for nearly 2 months

EPHRAIM — The Babylon Fire reached 100% containment after burning more than 100,000 acres, prompting the U.S. Forest Service to rescind the special closure area for the Manti-La Sal National Forest on Thursday.

The Monticello Ranger District was reopened, meaning all lands within the area are open to the public, according to Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Holly Shyrer.

The Babylon Fire began naturally on June 25 and burned 107,189 acres before the U.S. Forest Service announced it was 100% contained on Friday. This does not mean the fire is completely out. Rather, the fire has been surrounded by a combination of natural and man-made firebreaks, meaning it is unlikely to continue to grow beyond the containment lines.

While the land is open for public use, isolated pockets of smoke may still be visible throughout the area. Forest Service personnel will continue to work in the previously closed area to prevent new wildfire starts.

Multiple structures were lost in the fire, which surpassed 100,000 acres on July 7, becoming the first fire to do so in eight years. In early July, the Babylon Fire was near the top of the largest active fires list in the U.S., per the National Interagency Fire Center.

Preliminary research released Aug. 5 from the University of Utah's School of Environment, Society and Sustainability found the Babylon Fire contributed to the nearly 290,000 acres of woodland and forested land combined that have already burned this year, more than in any other year on record.

The entire Manti-La Sal National Forest remains under stage two fire restrictions, which are designed to ensure public safety and reduce the risk of new wildfire starts.

These restrictions prohibit:

Campfires, charcoal grills, wood stoves, smudge pots and briquette-fueled fires

Chainsaws or other internal combustion equipment used for cutting, road work or wood gathering

Smoking outdoors

Welding, grinding or using open-flame torches

Driving or parking off designated routes (unless on bare ground within 10 feet)

Exploding targets, fireworks or pyrotechnics

Blasting or the use of explosives

Tracer or incendiary ammunition

Operating engines without proper spark arrestors.

Other activities are available under the restrictions, including:

Gas or liquid-fueled stoves, grills or fire pits with on/off switches (with 10 feet of cleared space)

Smoking inside an enclosed vehicle or building

Parking only in designated areas or on ground completely free of vegetation

Activities authorized under Project Activity Levels

Official duties by Federal, State or Local emergency personnel

Other wildfires

More than 500,000 acres across the state have burned during the 2026 Fire Season, according to Utah Fire Info. Several of the season's largest wildfires continue to burn across the state.