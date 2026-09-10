'Modern-day martyr': Thousands honor Charlie Kirk at UVU memorial

OREM — One year after his assassination, Charlie Kirk was remembered for his faith, engagement with young people, and courage to speak up.

Thousands of people attended a memorial event Thursday evening at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University, sponsored by Turning Point USA, the political organization Kirk founded.

The event's keynote speaker, conservative political commentator Glenn Beck, called Kirk a "hero" while praising his work on college campuses. Kirk was shot and killed Sept. 10, 2025 while speaking at a gathering at UVU. He was 31.

"He knew something like this could happen," Beck said. "He did it because he loved God. He loved his country. He loved you enough to continue to do it because he believed the truth mattered enough to keep going – and damn the consequences."

Olivia Jolly carries a bouquet of roses toward the plaza at UVU in Orem prior to a memorial for Charlie Kirk marking the first anniversary of Kirk's death on Thursday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Beck was among several speakers who paid tribute to Kirk during Thursday's event. Frank Turek, who was near Kirk when he was shot, called him a "modern-day martyr."

The event was somber at times, including a moment of silence. At other times, it was loud and energetic like a political rally. Some of those who spoke criticized progressives.

The reality is that American politics is simply worse because Charlie Kirk was assassinated. –Political commentator Michael Knowles

"They killed a voice. They did not stop the work," said Andrew Sypher, chief field officer at Turning Point USA. "Freedom is built to last, and so is the man who taught a generation how to build it."

One person is accused of killing Kirk. Tyler Robinson, 23, from Washington County, is charged with aggravated murder and could face the death penalty if convicted. Prosecutors have said Robinson "hated" what Kirk stood for. A judge recently determined there is enough evidence to send the case forward to trial. Robinson has pleaded not guilty.

Impact of Kirk's death

A memorial for Charlie Kirk is pictured at Utah Valley University on Thursday. (Photo: Adam Small, KSL)

During Thursday's memorial, multiple videos were shown to the crowd featuring Kirk's comments about marriage, children, his Christian faith and Turning Point USA's work advocating for conservative politics on campuses.

Sage Lloyd, president of UVU's chapter of Turning Point USA, said Kirk taught people to stand by their convictions.

"He may never pick up the microphone again, but the millions of voices he inspired will never put theirs down," Lloyd said. "His voice may have been silenced, but the ideas he planted in so many hearts cannot be."

Numerous law enforcement keep watch at UVU in Orem as a memorial for Charlie Kirk is held inside the UCCU Center, marking the first anniversary of Kirk's death on Thursday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Michael Knowles, a conservative political commentator and media personality, called Kirk "the most important and effective political activist of our generation."

His death, Knowles added, has had significant consequences.

"The reality is that American politics is simply worse because Charlie Kirk was assassinated," Knowles said. "The American right is less coherent, less unified, less serious, and less strong. The American left is more radical, more emboldened and more openly violent."

Beck criticized the "dark" conspiracy theories that have arisen following Kirk's death, including those directed at his widow, Erika Kirk. He also urged people to respond to those who are rude to them "with kindness and grace."

"Charlie's message was of the one God, and it was not hate," Beck said. "It was love, and it was the pure love of Christ which, by the way, is not soft. It's not sentimental, and believe me, the love of Christ will absolutely tell you when you're wrong."