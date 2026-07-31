2 hospitalized after plane crashes, flips upside down in Layton

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - July 31, 2026 at 6:34 a.m.

 
A small plane crashed in Layton Thursday night, landing upside down. Two people were hospitalized afterward.

A small plane crashed in Layton Thursday night, landing upside down. Two people were hospitalized afterward. (Greg Anderson, KSL)

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LAYTON — Two people were hospitalized late Thursday after their plane crash-landed and flipped upside down outside Hill Air Force Base, according to the Layton Fire Department.

In a video shared with KSL, the plane is seen rapidly losing altitude before the engine cuts out. The plane crash-landed on state Route 193 at the Fort Lane intersection before flipping onto its roof. Fire crews were dispatched to the crash site at approximately 11:57 p.m.

Both occupants were able to exit the plane on their own, according to the fire department. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Layton City fire Capt. William Elson said it was windy Thursday night, but could not confirm the wind as the cause of the crash.

"I can't tell you whether or not the weather had any impact on the air, on the aircraft," Elson told KSL.

The department said there were no significant post-crash fires, with firefighters securing the aircraft and addressing fuel spill concerns.

S.R. 193 was temporarily closed while local officials conducted an investigation into the crash.

"This is absolutely going to affect the morning commute as well as possibly the afternoon commute," Elson said.

As of about 6:20 a.m., the eastbound lanes had been reopened.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the investigation into the crash.

Contributing: Cameron Elliott and Greg Anderson

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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