Trump says he is thinking about suspending federal gas tax

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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said ​on Tuesday he was thinking about suspending the federal gas tax as high gas and diesel prices ‌pose a risk to his Republican Party heading into the November midterm ⁠U.S. elections.

Details and quotes:

• "We're thinking ​about that," Trump said when ⁠asked if the federal gas tax should be suspended, ‌without providing more ‌details.

• Trump has also previously expressed support for suspending ⁠the U.S. gas tax ⁠in recent months.

• Trump's comments came a day after he signed an executive order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel that he unveiled from a rally stage in Nebraska.

• High gas and diesel prices are a risk ‌to Trump ahead of the midterm ​elections in which control of Congress is at stake.

• Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the Senate and House of Representatives.

• Waiving the 18.4-cent federal gasoline tax requires Congress to pass legislation.

• Fuel prices have risen in response to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and ​the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the conflicts having ‌led to attacks on ‌refineries ⁠in the Middle East and Russia.

• Trump's approval rating has held at a record low 32% in recent days, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday, with Americans ‌most concerned about the ​high cost of living, spurred ‌by soaring gasoline and ⁠diesel prices.