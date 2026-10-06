Trump says he is thinking about suspending federal gas tax

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WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was thinking about suspending the federal gas tax as high gas and diesel prices pose a risk to his Republican Party heading into the November midterm U.S. elections.
Details and quotes:
• "We're thinking about that," Trump said when asked if the federal gas tax should be suspended, without providing more details.
• Trump has also previously expressed support for suspending the U.S. gas tax in recent months.
• Trump's comments came a day after he signed an executive order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel that he unveiled from a rally stage in Nebraska.
• High gas and diesel prices are a risk to Trump ahead of the midterm elections in which control of Congress is at stake.
• Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the Senate and House of Representatives.
• Waiving the 18.4-cent federal gasoline tax requires Congress to pass legislation.
• Fuel prices have risen in response to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the conflicts having led to attacks on refineries in the Middle East and Russia.
• Trump's approval rating has held at a record low 32% in recent days, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday, with Americans most concerned about the high cost of living, spurred by soaring gasoline and diesel prices.