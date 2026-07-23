Officers stop wanted man who tried to flee through elementary school yard

WEST BOUNTIFUL — Newly-obtained body camera footage shows how police apprehended a wanted man who caused an elementary school to be placed on lockdown.

On March 31, a West Bountiful officer conducting traffic enforcement attempted to stop a driver with a denied driver's license, according to court documents.

The driver, later identified as Johnny Ray Stock, 43, fled from the officer when the officer activated his emergency lights.

The officer opted not to chase Stock due to safety concerns.

The officer contacted Stock, and he admitted he fled from police, court documents state.

On April 10, West Bountiful officers went to Stock's home to arrest him for investigation of fleeing. Officers saw Stock step out of his home, prompting them to park their patrol cars behind the car in the driveway to prevent him from fleeing again, according to court documents.

As officers began to establish containment around his home, one officer witnessed Stock fleeing through an open section of the fence.

Body camera footage showed the officer pursuing Stock, yelling commands for him to stop.

Stock ran toward West Bountiful Elementary as several children were outside on the playground. "Stock was seen reaching for his waistband and was ordered to stop, or he would be Tased … Stock continued to run … towards the playing children," according to court documents.

In body camera footage, the officer deployed a Taser into Stock's back twice, prompting Stock to surrender to police without further incident. Officers asked why Stock was reaching for his waistband, and he told them that he was "just pulling his pants up," according to court documents.

Police noted the chase prompted West Bountiful Elementary to be placed on lockdown. Stock was arrested and booked into jail.

Stock was charged with two counts of failing to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony and class A misdemeanor, and reckless driving and driving on a denied license, class B misdemeanors.

On May 5, Stock was sentenced to 11 months in the Davis County Jail after pleading guilty to the fleeing charges. The other charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

In a statement to KSL, Davis School District spokesman Chris Williams said, "We appreciate our relationship with the West Bountiful Police Department and for its continuing efforts to help keep our students safe."