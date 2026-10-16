Crash with critical injury temporarily closes 9000 South in Sandy near I-15

SANDY — A woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near the I-15 overpass in Sandy on Friday.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. between two vehicles near 300 W. 9000 South, according to Sgt. Michael Olsen with the Sandy Police Department. He said the investigation into the crash currently shows that one vehicle likely ran a red light shortly before the crash, though the investigation is still ongoing.

Both drivers were injured in the crash, but police said only the woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital. The other driver, a woman in her 20s, received minor injuries in the crash.

Westbound 9000 South was initially closed to traffic after the crash, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Shortly after 8 a.m., eastbound 9000 South was also closed.

As of 9:50 a.m., the crash had been cleared and all lanes reopened.