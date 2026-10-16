KSL Sports Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 7 of college football

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SALT LAKE CITY — What an upcoming weekend of college football!

First, we get a Big Ten showdown between the reigning national champion, Indiana, against an always steady Ohio State team looking to reclaim its standing within the hierarchy of college football. Can Curt Cignetti continue his winning ways against the powerhouse program?

In the afternoon slate, it's a pair of ranked opponents in the SEC (Missouri and Ole Miss) battling it out before another pair of ranked opponents from the Big 12 looking to make a case within a crowded top of the conference standings.

But the highlight of the day is No. 2 Notre Dame traveling to Provo to take on No. 8 BYU in a top-10 showdown, with ESPN College GameDay in town to add to the spectacle.

Utah then closes out the day with a road trip to Boulder, where they'll look to establish dominance against an underwhelming Colorado team who will trot out from Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson under center.

Each week, we'll release the KSL Sports staff picks for all to see. Can you do a better job than us?

Head on over to KSL Sports' Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.