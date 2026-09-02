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Turn pre-made cinnamon rolls into a delicious cinnamon apple bundt cake! Here's the recipe...

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 12:47 p.m.

 
The first hints of fall are showing up everywhere, even the kitchen!

The first hints of fall are showing up everywhere, even the kitchen! (rhodesbakenserv.com)

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The first hints of fall are showing up everywhere, even the kitchen! Turn cinnamon rolls, fresh apples and a sweet crumble into one seriously delicious bundt cake.

Heidi Van Valkenburg, with Rhodes Bake 'N Serve, shared the recipe.

Cinnamon Apple Bundt

INGREDIENTS

  • 12 Rhodes Cinnamon Rolls, dough thawed slightly
  • 3 cups apple pie filling
  • 1 diced fresh apple (optional)
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • ½ cup flour
  • ½ cup oats
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

METHOD

  1. Combine butter, flour, brown sugar, oats, pecans and cinnamon to make a crumble.
  2. Cut each cinnamon roll in 6 to 8 pieces.
  3. Sprinkle a little crumble on bottom of a sprayed bundt pan. Layer rolls, pie filling, fresh apples and crumble; repeat.
  4. Let rise to slightly below the top of the pan. Do not overrise to avoid spills in oven.
  5. Bake at 350ºF for 40-45 minutes until done. Cover with foil approximately halfway to prevent over-browning.
  6. Let cool slightly then loosen from the sides of the pan with a knife and invert onto serving plate.
  7. Glaze with the cream cheese frosting provided with the rolls.

Find more recipes at rhodesbakenserv.com.

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