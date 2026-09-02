Turn pre-made cinnamon rolls into a delicious cinnamon apple bundt cake! Here's the recipe...

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The first hints of fall are showing up everywhere, even the kitchen! Turn cinnamon rolls, fresh apples and a sweet crumble into one seriously delicious bundt cake.
Heidi Van Valkenburg, with Rhodes Bake 'N Serve, shared the recipe.
Cinnamon Apple Bundt
INGREDIENTS
- 12 Rhodes Cinnamon Rolls, dough thawed slightly
- 3 cups apple pie filling
- 1 diced fresh apple (optional)
- ½ cup butter, softened
- ½ cup flour
- ½ cup oats
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
METHOD
- Combine butter, flour, brown sugar, oats, pecans and cinnamon to make a crumble.
- Cut each cinnamon roll in 6 to 8 pieces.
- Sprinkle a little crumble on bottom of a sprayed bundt pan. Layer rolls, pie filling, fresh apples and crumble; repeat.
- Let rise to slightly below the top of the pan. Do not overrise to avoid spills in oven.
- Bake at 350ºF for 40-45 minutes until done. Cover with foil approximately halfway to prevent over-browning.
- Let cool slightly then loosen from the sides of the pan with a knife and invert onto serving plate.
- Glaze with the cream cheese frosting provided with the rolls.
Find more recipes at rhodesbakenserv.com.
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