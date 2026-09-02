Turn pre-made cinnamon rolls into a delicious cinnamon apple bundt cake! Here's the recipe...

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The first hints of fall are showing up everywhere, even the kitchen! Turn cinnamon rolls, fresh apples and a sweet crumble into one seriously delicious bundt cake.

Heidi Van Valkenburg, with Rhodes Bake 'N Serve, shared the recipe.

Cinnamon Apple Bundt

INGREDIENTS

12 Rhodes Cinnamon Rolls, dough thawed slightly

3 cups apple pie filling

1 diced fresh apple (optional)

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup flour

½ cup oats

½ cup brown sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

1 teaspoon cinnamon

METHOD

Combine butter, flour, brown sugar, oats, pecans and cinnamon to make a crumble. Cut each cinnamon roll in 6 to 8 pieces. Sprinkle a little crumble on bottom of a sprayed bundt pan. Layer rolls, pie filling, fresh apples and crumble; repeat. Let rise to slightly below the top of the pan. Do not overrise to avoid spills in oven. Bake at 350ºF for 40-45 minutes until done. Cover with foil approximately halfway to prevent over-browning. Let cool slightly then loosen from the sides of the pan with a knife and invert onto serving plate. Glaze with the cream cheese frosting provided with the rolls.

Find more recipes at rhodesbakenserv.com.