Lose weight without injections or intense workouts with this weight loss program

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SALT LAKE CITY — If you're trying to lose weight, but not interested in injections or spending hours at the gym, there's an approach that focuses on making progress without either one.

Brian Wagstaff, a client at Salt Lake City Fat Loss, and Health and Wellness Mindset Mentor, Bonnie Siulua, shared what they do differently to help people lose the weight.

For more information, visit slcfatloss.com. During their fall special, get a free 15 minute consultation + $200 off services.