Kick off Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a free event this weekend

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SALT LAKE CITY — Pacific Islander culture has been woven into Utah's story for generations, and this month Millcreek is celebrating that.

This weekend there's a free event that has been growing into one of the largest Pacific Island gatherings in the state. Analei Samasei'a, who's organizing the get-together, shared details about the huge event.

"In the late 1800s, the very first Pacific Islanders came, the Native Hawaiians," Samasei'a said. "Now, here in 2026, we have over 80,000... the majority of them between Salt Lake and Utah Counties."

Samasei'a said Utah's designation of August as Pacific Islander Heritage Month reflects the community's many contributions.

"Governor Herbert did that in 2012 because Pacific Islanders have had such a tremendous impact in Utah history," she said. "Not only with building the temple, but economics, business, school, like sports, everything."

For many Pacific Islander families, Utah feels like a natural fit. Samasei'a emphasized the importance of family in Pacific Island cultures.

"That is the core of our Pacific Islander roots. It is about family, our ohana, our aiga." she said. "That is what we are about, so this is a perfect place for us."

The Pacific Islander Skate Night at Millcreek Common will feature music, dance, exhibits and food. The lineup includes live performances from artists such as Liahona of American Idol fame, cultural dance groups and an exhibit called "Voices of Our Ancestors." Samasei'a said that attendees can also enjoy yard games, splash pads and plenty of opportunities to learn about Pacific Islander culture.

Visitors can also pick up something to eat. Vendors like the Hawaiian food truck Natin' But Grindz and island-style popsicles from Kai Pops will be there.

The event will also have performances from Havi and the Malialole Dance group, which has been based in Salt Lake City for more than two decades.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, August 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Millcreek Common Skate Loop.

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.