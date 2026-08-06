Video shows fire threatening building in Riverdale along I-84

RIVERDALE, Weber — A fire near Riverdale closed a portion of I-84 on Thursday and threatened a building near the interstate, with flames intermittently visible on traffic cameras.

Video sent to KSL showed at least four different hot spots burning along the freeway, blackening the grass and burning the nearby trees.

At 1:30 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation announced eastbound I-84 would likely be closed for about two hours.

Fire crews were positioned near an America First Credit Union building, where they attempted to keep the flames from inching closer.

Firefighters pour water on a fire that threatened a building along Interstate 84 on Thursday. (Photo: Utah Department of Transportation)

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