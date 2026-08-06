News  / 

Video shows fire threatening building in Riverdale along I-84

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - Aug. 6, 2026 at 2:08 p.m.

 
Smoke rises from a fire along interstate 84 in Riverdale on Thursday. At one point, flames were visible on the traffic camera videos.

Smoke rises from a fire along interstate 84 in Riverdale on Thursday. At one point, flames were visible on the traffic camera videos. (Utah Department of Transportation)

Save Story

RIVERDALE, Weber — A fire near Riverdale closed a portion of I-84 on Thursday and threatened a building near the interstate, with flames intermittently visible on traffic cameras.

Video sent to KSL showed at least four different hot spots burning along the freeway, blackening the grass and burning the nearby trees.

At 1:30 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation announced eastbound I-84 would likely be closed for about two hours.

Fire crews were positioned near an America First Credit Union building, where they attempted to keep the flames from inching closer.

Firefighters pour water on a fire that threatened a building along Interstate 84 on Thursday.
Firefighters pour water on a fire that threatened a building along Interstate 84 on Thursday. (Photo: Utah Department of Transportation)

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

Most recent News stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsWeber County
Joe Wirthlin
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  