Don't go dark this fall! The exact script to tell your stylist for a richer look

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SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to women and our hair, there are two times of great change: in the spring we go lighter, and in the fall we go darker. But beauty expert and owner of Moore Hair Design Megan Moore wants you to reconsider that choice this season.

She said not to go darker this fall and said to instead go richer. It's a simple shift that can make your hair look healthier, more polished and even more expensive.

You might think that richer just means darker, but there is an important difference.

"Darker is just lowering the brightness," she explained. "Staying in the same tone and lowering the brightness."

Richness actually comes from enhancing your existing color rather than just making it darker.

"It's actually kind of staying in the same tone, but giving it more warmth," Moore said. "Warmth reflects light... It looks shinier, it looks healthier, and it looks more expensive."

Add Warmth

Warmth might sound intimidating, but Moore said not to be scared of it. Warmth and brassiness are completely different things.

"There's a way to make blondes look luxurious and rich and have some depth to them without it being screaming yellow, brassy blonde," she explained.

Strategic warmth makes your color look healthier and more reflective.

Add Dimension

Dimension is another important part of a richer hair color.

"Dimension is multiple colors in the hair," Moore explained.

Instead of one flat shade from root to tip, dimension brings in different tones to interact and create depth.

"When we add the dimension, your eye can pick up the light and the dark next to each other," she said. "It really tells a story and shows beautiful texture."

Moore explained that when your hair is all one color, it's easy for it to look a little "blah." Dimension creates contrast and detail throughout the hair.

You might hear the word dimension and immediately think chunky highlights from past trends, but Moore said the way it's applied makes a difference.

"Most looks these days have a softer root and then the dimension comes through the bottom," she explained.

This technique creates the richness and depth you're looking for without the stripes and harsh lines.

Add Shine

The last piece of a richer fall hair color is shine.

"Darker hair actually has the ability to reflect more light, so it's going to look healthier," Moore explained.

She said you can achieve shine through a gloss treatment.

"A gloss is a fancy word for... semi-permanent color," she said. "It's gonna reflect the light."

Unlike permanent color, glosses enhance what's already there while boosting shine and richness. They're also a more flexible way to color your hair.

"If you decided you wanted to go lighter again in the spring, it would be a lot easier to do it," Moore explained.

How to Experiment at Home

If you're not quite ready for the salon appointment, Moore said there are some temporary ways to experiment. Color-depositing masks and gloss treatments can give you a little preview of what a richer color feels like. However, Moore said to stay conservative.

"Don't go anywhere darker than like, two levels below your actual color," she suggested. "If you're wanting a bigger change than that, leave it up to your professional."

Find more style advice from Megan on Instagram, @beautysnoop, at moorehairdesign.com or at thebeautysnoop.com.

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.