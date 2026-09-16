Low water levels give anglers chance to fish Franklin County reservoirs

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PRESTON, Idaho — Water is disappearing from two southeast Idaho reservoirs, and Idaho Fish and Game said it gives anglers an opportunity to take advantage of what's left.

Lamont Reservoir, just east of Preston, and nearby Johnson Reservoir are both under a special fish salvage order from Idaho Fish and Game because water levels are continuing to drop. The order means there are no bag, possession, or size limits on fish caught from the two reservoirs.

David Medina, from Caribou County, brought his wife and three children to Lamont Reservoir to take advantage of the salvage order while they can. He said his children are out of school for potato harvest, so it is a perfect time for a family outing.

"We love fishing as a family. And figured we'd come and get ourselves, a fish dinner," Medina said.

As the family fished, Medina also used the opportunity to pass along something his father taught him.

"And I want to teach it to my kids," he said.

Medina said the fish in the Lamont Reservoir can range from perch, bluegill, and largemouth bass. Trout are also occasionally stocked in the reservoir he said.

Jennifer Jackson, regional communications manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's Southeast Region in Pocatello, said anglers still have to follow some rules. Anglers need a valid Idaho fishing license, and Jackson said certain fishing methods are prohibited.

"What they can't do is use tools like electric current or chemicals, firearms, or explosives," Jackson said.

The Consolidated Irrigation Company is making sure water allotments are being met for those with water rights for irrigation. With water supplies stretched during a drought year, Idaho Fish and Game expects both reservoirs could be nearly depleted by about Sept. 20.

"The water levels are going to become unsuitable for fish. So we'd like to see our anglers maximize that fishing resource," Jackson said.

The salvage order for Lamont and Johnson reservoirs runs through the end of the year, although the reservoirs are expected to begin filling again in January.

For Medina, the opportunity is about more than bringing home a fish dinner.

"It's very important to get people outside, especially the kids," he said.

Lamont and Johnson are the second and third reservoirs in Franklin County to get low enough this fall to prompt a salvage order. A similar order was issued for Winder Reservoir in August and runs through Oct. 31.