Idaho is auctioning off 150 Christmas trees. Here's how to get one.

Posted - Oct. 4, 2026 at 6:23 p.m.

Staff, East Idaho News
 
Kris Watson, program manager at the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, inspects for bugs at a Christmas tree lot in West Jordan on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The Sawtooth National Forest is offering the Pine Christmas Trees Timber Sale by oral auction at 11 a.m. on Oct. 6 at its headquarters, 370 American Avenue in Jerome.

Kris Watson, program manager at the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, inspects for bugs at a Christmas tree lot in West Jordan on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The Sawtooth National Forest is offering the Pine Christmas Trees Timber Sale by oral auction at 11 a.m. on Oct. 6 at its headquarters, 370 American Avenue in Jerome. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

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JEROME, Idaho — The Sawtooth National Forest is offering the Pine Christmas Trees Timber Sale by oral auction at 11 a.m. on Oct. 6 at its headquarters, 370 American Avenue in Jerome.

The timber sale area, which includes an estimated volume of 150 Christmas trees, is on the Albion Division of the Minidoka Ranger District about 27 miles southeast of Burley off Howell Canyon Road.

"We are excited to offer this unique opportunity to people," said Timber Program Manager Nelson Mills. "Harvesting Christmas trees in this sale will produce benefits to wildlife habitat by encouraging aspen growth."

The sale area is well marked and easily accessible by pickup truck.

A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids, are available on the forest's Timber Sale webpage.

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