Idaho Falls toddler sets Guinness World Record as youngest to visit all Disney parks across the globe

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IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho toddler set a new Guinness World Record last week, becoming the youngest person to visit every Disney park worldwide.

"Bootsie" Darrington, a nickname her parents gave her, is 3. She has been to all 12 Disney theme parks. The trip spanned four countries and three continents.

"It's been really fun! We just happened to go to a lot of locations where there were Disney parks present," said Jessica Darrington, Bootsie's mother.

Bootsie traveled with her five-year-old brother Briggs and her parents, Jessica and Steve. They are known for their travel social media content @WhereIsBriggs.

This is a photo of the Darrington family at Disney Aulani Resort. (Photo: Where Is Briggs)

EastIdahoNews.com has previously reported on Briggs when he was one. He had already taken 45 flights and was earning a monthly paycheck as a social media influencer. Click here to read more.

Jessica has been a travel content creator for about 10 years.

"We've been traveling for the last couple of years just because of my job, and we always happen to be in locations that have a Disney," Jessica said.

It made her think that they were close to hitting every single Disney park around the world. She wondered if there had been a world record out there for someone as young as Bootsie and decided to ask.

"I reached out to the Guinness team, and they're like, 'No, we've actually never had this record. Let's get one started.' So it was a really fun process," she said. "We found out that we were missing the last park, which was in Paris. Last week, we were like, 'You know what? Let's go visit our 12th and final park.'"

On Sept. 14, Bootsie completed the journey in Disney Adventure World Paris. It took her from California and Florida to Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Paris. Guinness World Records Adjudicator William Sinden presented Bootsie with a certificate in France.

Briggs and Bootsie at Disney Aulani Resort. (Photo: Where Is Briggs)

"She had a really fun time. She's a typical toddler, right? She loves going to Disney and doing all of the little kid rides. She loved meeting the Disney princesses," said Jessica.

Bootsie is a Frozen fan and loves Elsa and Anna. She easily liked Disney Adventure World in Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland because they both had a world of Frozen.

Her record-setting trip officially began in March 2024, when she was 11 months old, at Tokyo DisneySea. Jessica and Steve had never been to any Disney parks before their kids were born.

"It was honestly really special to have a first-time experience for the entire family," she said.

Briggs and Bootsie at Disneyland Tokyo in 2024. (Photo: Where Is Briggs)

They made many memories, and although Bootsie may not remember it all when she's older, she'll have pictures to look back on.

"She might not remember every single park that she visited, but I hope the memories that we've made as parents can stay with us for a long time. When she grows up and she doesn't remember going, well, I guess that gives us a really good excuse to just go back and visit the parks again!" Jessica added.

The family documented the Disney trips on their social media account, which you can check out by clicking here.